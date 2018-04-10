Gaming Corps Hires Veteran Gaming Executive Mike Doyle as New COO

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2006 Mike Doyle has held numerous Producer and Executive producer titles at companies like Relic Entertainment, EA Blackbox, THQ and Starbreeze. Additionally, he functioned as VP Production at Atari and spent 5 years at 20th Century Fox as both VP Production and Head of Interactive.
During his time at Fox, Mr. Doyle successfully concluded the most significant deal in Fox Interactive history - the Ubisoft/Lightstorm/20th Century Fox collaboration on James Cameron's upcoming series of Avatar films. Additionally, he oversaw the production of the most successful Alien video game ever made, PC Game of the Year: "Alien: Isolation".
We are very happy to welcome Mike Doyle to Gaming Corps. His experience and extensive network within the digital entertainment industry makes him a perfect addition to our team, says Gaming Corps CEO Magnus Kolaas.
Mike Doyle will start his new position as COO with immediate effect. Given that his focus will be on developing the gaming side of Gaming Corps, Mr. Doyle will be based in Los Angeles, California. With the appointment of Mike Doyle will Magnus Kolaas have more time to focus on the gambling side of Gaming Corps.
