Gaming GPU Market size is set to grow by USD 30.59 billion from 2022 to 2027|Market is driven by the increase in demand for PC games and gaming consoles - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming GPU market size is expected to grow by USD 30.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market will progress at a CAGR of 16.45% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for PC games and gaming consoles is notably driving market growth. The gaming industry has undergone a significant transformation, evolving from traditional board games to a technology-driven sector driven by personal and community gaming. The introduction and popularity of gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation have played a key role in shaping the modern video game industry. Major companies like Dell Inc. have also adapted by enhancing their device configurations to support gaming. Furthermore, vendors in the PC gaming industry are increasingly offering games as downloadable content, making them easily accessible through digital distribution platforms like Steam by Valve Corp. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global gaming GPU market during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Arm Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., EVGA Corp., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Intel Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., PC Partner Group Ltd., and Qualcomm Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the Increase in demand for PC games and gaming consoles will offer immense growth opportunities, the Threat of cybercrime in gaming will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gaming GPU Market 2023-2027 - Market Trends

The launch of new gaming GPU is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. In the competitive global gaming GPU market, leading vendors rely heavily on introducing innovative products to maintain their market presence. Companies like Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD have recently launched new GPU products to assert their dominance in the gaming industry. Notable product launches in this market include AMD's Radeon RX 5600 series graphics products, such as the AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU and AMD Radeon RX 5700M GPU. These ongoing product innovations and launches by various vendors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global gaming GPU market during the forecast period.

Gaming GPU Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Gaming GPU Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Mobile Devices



PCs And Workstations



Gaming Consoles



Others

Type

Dedicated Graphic Card



Integrated Graphic Card

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The mobile devices segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The mobile segment's growth is driven by the rising Internet and mobile device penetration, including smartphones and tablets. It has become a significant part of the gaming industry as many gaming companies focus on app development. The popularity of mobile gaming is increasing, with developers adopting the freemium model, where initial game levels are free, and users pay for advanced levels. The increasing smartphone device penetration and easy game updates contribute significantly to the mobile segment's expansion, thereby driving the growth of the global GPU gaming market during the forecast period.

Gaming GPU Market 2023-2027: Market Challenge

The threat of cybercrime in gaming will be a significant challenge hindering market growth. The rising popularity of online gaming in the past five years has led to a notable increase in cybercrime cases. Hackers find it easier to access the personal data of gamers due to limited security features on connected gaming platforms. Some online gamers are required to save their credit card details on websites, making them vulnerable to hacking and cyber threats. Hackers employ various methods and software, like Trojans and ransomware, to access gamers' account details and carry out financial frauds. These factors are anticipated to impede the growth of the global gaming GPU market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Gaming GPU Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Gaming GPU Market, including some of the vendors as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Gaming GPU Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendors Offerings

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - The company offers gaming GPU such as Radeon RX 6900 Series, Radeon RX 6800 Series, and Radeon RX 6700 Series.

The company offers gaming GPU such as Radeon RX 6900 Series, Radeon RX 6800 Series, and Radeon RX 6700 Series. Arm Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - The company offers gaming GPU such as Immortalis-G715, and Mali -G715.

The company offers gaming GPU such as Immortalis-G715, and -G715. EVGA Corp. - The company offers gaming GPU such as EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 and EVGA GeForce RTX 3090.

Gaming GPU Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming GPU market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gaming GPU market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gaming GPU market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming GPU market vendors

Gaming GPU Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 15.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Arm Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., EVGA Corp., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Intel Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., PC Partner Group Ltd., and Qualcomm Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

