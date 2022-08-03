Gaming Headset Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 1.28 Billion from 2021 to 2026, By Technology, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Aug 03, 2022, 09:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GAMING HEADSET MARKET is a part of the global interactive home entertainment industry within the global media and entertainment sector. The super parent global media and entertainment sector covers companies offering products, services, and solutions in advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, publishing, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media and services. The gaming headset market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.52% with moderate pace from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 for the market is estimated at 6.5%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Segmentation Analysis by Region
- The gaming headset market is segmented by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for gaming headsets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The growing gaming market in emerging countries such as India, Taiwan, and Indonesia will facilitate the gaming headset market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis by Product, Technology, and Distribution Channel
- The gaming headset market is segmented by Product (console gaming headsets and PC gaming headsets), Technology (wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headsets), and Distribution Channel (online and offline).
- The gaming headset market share growth in the console gaming headsets segment will be significant during the forecast period. The major driver for this segment is the growth in the massively multiplayer online game (MMOG) segment.
- Technological advances have led to the emergence of HD displays and audio devices that have HDMI and wireless networks. These add-ons, easy-to-connect consoles, and advanced audio systems provide gamers with a life-like gaming experience.
Gaming Headset Market Drivers
- Growth in global e-sports market
- Technological developments and product innovation
- Sophisticated techniques in gaming
Gaming Headset Market Trends
- Technological trends
- Reduction in size of wireless headsets
- Improved wireless connectivity
Vendor Insights
The gaming headset market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio Technica US Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EKSA TECHNOLOGY Pvt. Ltd., HP Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Plantronics Inc., Razer Inc., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sentey Inc., SHENZHEN SADES DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on localizing the peripherals for different regions based on the gaming culture existing in the country/region to compete in the market.
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Browse Summary of the WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET MARKET by Technology and Geographic Landscape - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The market value is set to grow by USD 998.69 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the critical market for the wireless gaming headset market in APAC due to the rise in the number of e-sports tournaments and a considerable expansion of the online gamers' community in the country.
Browse Summary of the GAMING SIMULATORS MARKET by End-user, Component, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The market value is set to grow by USD 7.21 billion from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. The gaming stimulators market share growth in the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Gaming Headset Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.52%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.28 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.5
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio Technica US Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EKSA TECHNOLOGY Pvt. Ltd., HP Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Plantronics Inc., Razer Inc., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sentey Inc., SHENZHEN SADES DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "COMMUNICATION SERVICES MARKET" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Console gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Console gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Console gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Console gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Console gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 PC gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on PC gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on PC gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on PC gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on PC gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 6.3 Wired gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Wired gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Wired gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Wired gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Wired gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Wireless gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Wireless gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Wireless gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Wireless gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Wireless gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 110: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 111: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 112: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 113: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 114: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 115: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 116: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Corsair Gaming Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Creative Technology Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: Creative Technology Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Creative Technology Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Creative Technology Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Creative Technology Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Logitech International SA
- Exhibit 126: Logitech International SA - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Logitech International SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Logitech International SA - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Logitech International SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Logitech International SA - Segment focus
- 12.6 Plantronics Inc.
- Exhibit 131: Plantronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Plantronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Plantronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Plantronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Razer Inc.
- Exhibit 135: Razer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Razer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Razer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Razer Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 139: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus
- 12.9 Skullcandy Inc.
- Exhibit 144: Skullcandy Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Skullcandy Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Skullcandy Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Sony Group Corp.
- Exhibit 147: Sony Group Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Sony Group Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 SteelSeries ApS
- Exhibit 152: SteelSeries ApS - Overview
- Exhibit 153: SteelSeries ApS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: SteelSeries ApS - Key offerings
- 12.12 Turtle Beach Corp.
- Exhibit 155: Turtle Beach Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Turtle Beach Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Turtle Beach Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Turtle Beach Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 162: Research methodology
- Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 164: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
