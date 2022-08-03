Gaming Headset Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 1.28 Billion from 2021 to 2026, By Technology, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation Analysis by Region

The gaming headset market is segmented by Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for gaming headsets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The growing gaming market in emerging countries such as India , Taiwan , and Indonesia will facilitate the gaming headset market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis by Product, Technology, and Distribution Channel

The gaming headset market is segmented by Product (console gaming headsets and PC gaming headsets), Technology (wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headsets), and Distribution Channel (online and offline).

The gaming headset market share growth in the console gaming headsets segment will be significant during the forecast period. The major driver for this segment is the growth in the massively multiplayer online game (MMOG) segment.

Technological advances have led to the emergence of HD displays and audio devices that have HDMI and wireless networks. These add-ons, easy-to-connect consoles, and advanced audio systems provide gamers with a life-like gaming experience.

Gaming Headset Market Drivers

Growth in global e-sports market

Technological developments and product innovation

Sophisticated techniques in gaming

Gaming Headset Market Trends

Technological trends

Reduction in size of wireless headsets

Improved wireless connectivity

Vendor Insights

The gaming headset market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio Technica US Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EKSA TECHNOLOGY Pvt. Ltd., HP Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Plantronics Inc., Razer Inc., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sentey Inc., SHENZHEN SADES DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on localizing the peripherals for different regions based on the gaming culture existing in the country/region to compete in the market.

Gaming Headset Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio Technica US Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EKSA TECHNOLOGY Pvt. Ltd., HP Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Plantronics Inc., Razer Inc., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sentey Inc., SHENZHEN SADES DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " COMMUNICATION SERVICES MARKET " Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Console gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Console gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Console gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Console gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Console gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PC gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on PC gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PC gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on PC gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on PC gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 Wired gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Wired gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Wired gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Wired gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Wired gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Wireless gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Wireless gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Wireless gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Wireless gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Wireless gaming headsets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 66: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 68: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 110: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 111: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 112: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 113: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 114: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 115: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 116: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Corsair Gaming Inc.

Exhibit 117: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Creative Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Creative Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Creative Technology Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Creative Technology Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Creative Technology Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Logitech International SA

Exhibit 126: Logitech International SA - Overview



Exhibit 127: Logitech International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Logitech International SA - Key news



Exhibit 129: Logitech International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Logitech International SA - Segment focus

12.6 Plantronics Inc.

Exhibit 131: Plantronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Plantronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Plantronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Plantronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Razer Inc.

Exhibit 135: Razer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Razer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Razer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Razer Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 139: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 140: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 142: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

12.9 Skullcandy Inc.

Exhibit 144: Skullcandy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Skullcandy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Skullcandy Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 147: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 SteelSeries ApS

Exhibit 152: SteelSeries ApS - Overview



Exhibit 153: SteelSeries ApS - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: SteelSeries ApS - Key offerings

12.12 Turtle Beach Corp.

Exhibit 155: Turtle Beach Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Turtle Beach Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Turtle Beach Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Turtle Beach Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

