Gaming Industry Veteran Gavin Isaacs Joins Tech Leader PureSoftware as Board Advisor

"It gives me great pleasure in welcoming Gavin as an Advisor to PureSoftware. Gavin is a highly accomplished, and respected professional who has built incredible expertise by leading a wide gamut of lottery and casino gaming companies across the globe", said Anil Baid , Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, PureSoftware. Under Gavin's leadership and guidance, PureSoftware plans to acquire new customers, establish its leadership position in the gaming industry, and enhance its services portfolio for Game Manufacturers, and Casinos.

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Gavin brings more than 20 years of experience in the gaming industry. He currently chairs SBTech, a sports betting and gaming technology solutions provider, and is the Director of Galaxy Gaming Inc. He has also spent over four years as CEO and Vice Chairman of Scientific Games during which, the global lottery and gaming supplier's annual revenue doubled to $2.9bn in two years.

"I am excited to join PureSoftware and help expand their years of capabilities in providing robust and innovative gaming solutions to create better value for customers. Traditional outsourcing models do not create value as expected, but the model used by PureSoftware is both unique and immediately enhances productivity, hence creating great value for money", said Isaacs.

About PureSoftware:

PureSoftware is a software product and services company that focuses on delivering value through innovation, accelerating cycle time and improving business outcomes. Our digital solutions leverage our proprietary tools, accelerators and next generation disruptive technologies encompassing Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and IoT, to deliver a competitive advantage to your business. PureSoftware's flagship product 'Arttha' – one of the leading and fastest growing, micro-services based Fintech platforms – focuses on Unified Fintech Experience through its Digital Banking, Digital Wallet & Core Banking solutions.

