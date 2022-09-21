Gaming Industry Veterans Launch InfiniGods to Revolutionize Web3 Gaming

InfiniGods aim to make blockchain gaming fun and accessible with generated NFT assets that are player-owned and interoperable across its games

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile and social gaming industry veterans, Damon Gura and Owen O'Donoghue, today announced the co-founding and launch of InfiniGods , an innovative blockchain gaming studio that develops Web3 games where all NFTs, rewards and game assets are player-owned and interoperable across games. This comes on the heels of recently raising a seed round of $9m in May 2022 led by Pantera Capital and joined by Framework Ventures and Animoca Brands .

InfiniGods develops fun, free-to-play Web3 games centered around ancient mythologies and civilizations. The company's mission is to make blockchain gaming accessible and enjoyable for everyone while giving people the opportunity to own their in-game assets and boosting the player-owned economy. InfiniGods allows players to win valuable gameplay rewards, like power-ups and boosts, simply by participating and leveling up. The scarcity of NFTs will shape gameplay by enabling unique actions and rewards.

Its first game, InfiniMerge , is currently in beta with an anticipated full launch later in fall 2022. To demonstrate interoperability, it recently announced Community Merge , where it will select one project per calendar quarter to be developed as an interactive, playable experience on InfiniMerge by leveraging existing assets. Its first playable Community Merge level will feature Wolf Game .

InfiniMerge is a refreshed take on a casual puzzle game inspired by Candy Crush, Triple Town and City Block. Each day, players are given a new level to play that are inspired by the legends and characters of a particular mythos. In an August 2022 beta game testing, InfiniMerge saw over 500 unique players with a 70% retention rate.

"The barrier of entry to play Web3 games was just too high which discouraged some people from having fun," said Damon Gura, Co-founder and CEO of InfiniGods. "We founded InfiniGods to change the landscape of the internet and the future of gaming by encouraging people to have fun and have real ownership in the assets they generate across games."

"Unprecedented in NFT gaming, InfiniGods games are built from the ground up around the idea of interoperability," said Owen O'Donoghue, Co-founder and CRO of InfiniGods. "Our NFTs are designed from the start to be accessible and usable as cross-game assets not only in our games but also in games developed outside of InfiniGods. Through InfiniGods, we can onboard millions of new players to Web3 games!"

