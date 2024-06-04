Gaming Innovation Group - Mandatory notification of trade

ST JULIANS, Malta, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to today's announcement from Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) regarding a SEK 100 million directed share issue.

Jonas Warrer Petersen Holding ApS, a company owned by Jonas Warrer, Group CEO and primary insider of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has participated in the share issue with 18,338 shares at a price of SEK 31.00 per share. After this transaction, Jonas Warrer holds 60,000 options in GiG and close associates of Jonas Warrer own 724,868 shares in GiG.

Richard Carter, CEO Platform & Sportsbook and primary insider of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has participated in the share issue with 366,774 shares at a price of SEK 31.00 per share. After this transaction, Richard Carter owns 566,774 shares in GiG.

For further information, contact:

Tore Formo, Group CFO, [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

