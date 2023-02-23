Gaming Innovation Group expands strategic commercial partnership with News UK

ST JULIANS, Malta., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has expanded its commercial partnership with News Corp UK & Ireland Limited to enter the Irish market with exclusive offers and casino and sports betting content. The Irish Sun's website now features a dedicated hub for all betting-related content, allowing readers to access everything in one place.

The decision to expand the commercial partnership follows the successful launch in the UK in December 2022, already delivering material revenues to GiG Media after only two months in operation.

GiG and News Corp UK & Ireland Limited are working towards entering further new markets, starting with the lucrative US market by the end of Q1 2023.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

