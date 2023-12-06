Gaming Innovation Group issues new EUR/SEK dual tranche senior secured bonds

News provided by

Gaming Innovation Group

06 Dec, 2023, 09:29 ET

Reference is made to the press release dated 27 November 2023 regarding a contemplated bond issue. 

ST JULIANS, Malta, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Plc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaming Innovation Group Inc., has successfully completed the issuance of new 3-year EUR 75 million equivalent senior secured bonds, split in a EUR 45m and a SEK 350m tranche, and with a combined borrowing limit of EUR 100m equivalent. The net proceeds will be used to call the existing SEK 550 million bond with ISIN: NO0011017097 in full (including call premium), partly finance the acquisition of KaFe Rocks and for general corporate purposes. A call notice for the existing SEK 550 million bond will be sent shortly.

An application will be made for the new bond to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The transaction was well received among investors across the Nordics, continental Europe and the US, with participation in the placement from existing as well as new investors.

ABG Sundal Collier and Pareto Securities acted as joint managers and bookrunners in connection with placement of the new bond issue.

For more information, please contact:
Tore Formo, Group CFO, [email protected], +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com
 

