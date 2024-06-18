Gaming Innovation Group rebrands GiG Media to Gentoo Media

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), a leader in digital marketing and media within the online gaming sector, today announced that GiG Media will be rebranding to Gentoo Media. The rebranding comes ahead of the planned split of the Company in Q3 2024 as previously announced. The change reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to growing the business and building on the successful track record as a leading affiliate in the iGaming industry.

The new company name Gentoo Media pays a tribute to GiG Media's Rebel Penguin heritage, as the Gentoo is an Antarctic penguin species known for prospering by coming together as a unit to survive and thrive. Furthermore, Gentoo symbolises the next generation of the Company's legacy, stepping into a new chapter while continuing the path as a market leading affiliate, shaping the future of affiliation. The new brand encapsulates the Company's commitment to deliver superior results for partners and to provide exceptional value to shareholders.

Jonas Warrer, CEO of GiG says: "The launch of our new brand is a big milestone for us in the process of separating GiG Media from Gaming Innovation Group. Gentoo has been created with all our partners and employees in mind, ensuring to communicate an accurate and genuine view of ourselves, the business and what we stand for and believe in. The launch of Gentoo marks a new era and we couldn't be more excited for the future prospects of the business."

Mikael Harstad, Chairman of the Board says: "The rebrand of GiG Media marks a pivotal moment in the separation of Gaming Innovation Group into two independent businesses, and is a vital step in the process of increasing shareholder value. The launch of Gentoo is a testament to the organisation's dedication in delivering superior quality and results in every aspect of the business, and is setting the company off to a great start."

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company that provides solutions, products, and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers'. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under GIGSEK. www.gig.com

