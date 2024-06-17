Gaming Innovation Group signs heads-of-terms to acquire Titan - strengthening SEO and content services

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. ("GiG"), a leader in digital marketing and media within the online gaming sector, has signed a head-of-terms agreement to acquire Titan Inc. Limited ("Titan"), a premier supplier of SEO and content services. This strategic acquisition will significantly enhance Gaming Innovation Group's operational efficiency and market position.

The anticipated cost savings and operational efficiencies underscore the strategic rationale for this acquisition. For operations moved to Titan, GiG Media's SEO and content costs are expected to be reduced by up to 50%. Furthermore, Titan's expertise will enhance the quality and turnaround time of GiG Media content and SEO services, improving revenue in the GiG Media publishing business.

Jonas Warrer, CEO of GiG, said, "This acquisition highlights our ambition to continue optimising our value chain, revenue and EBITDA margin. We will achieve substantial cost savings by integrating Titan's SEO and content expertise while significantly enhancing our service quality. This move aligns with our strategy to solidify our leadership position in the online gambling market, demonstrating how we drive growth and efficiency."

Titan's co-CEO and co-founder Lee Tadd added, "We are thrilled to join forces with GiG Media. Our combined expertise will enable us to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders. We look forward to leveraging our strengths to drive innovation and excellence in SEO and content services."

In 2023, Titan Inc. Limited reported revenues of MEUR 3.30 with an EBITDA of MEUR 0.72. The acquisition comes with a term sheet valued at MEUR 3.2, structured with MEUR 1.0 to be paid at closing, MEUR 1.0 after twelve months, and MEUR 1.2 after twentyfour months. A final agreement is subject to due diligence and board approval, and closing is expected in July 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Warrer, CEO of GiG, [email protected], +45 30788450

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company that provides solutions, products, and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the GIG ticker and on Nasdaq Stockholm under GIGSEK. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group-signs-heads-of-terms-to-acquire-titan---strengthening-seo-and-content-servic,c4001818

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group