Gaming Innovation Group signs Pennsylvania platform agreement with partner PlayStar

OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed a long-term agreement with current partner PlayStar Casino, for the provision of GiG's iGaming platform technologies to power the brand's expansion into the state of Pennsylvania. Building on the foundation of the initial partnership, PlayStar Casino will use GiG to power its casino's second US market entry. This second agreement between GiG and PlayStar Casino is based on a revenue share model and has a minimum duration of four years.

PlayStar Casino is a privately owned company founded and operated by industry pioneer Joel Wikell (founder of Boss Media, Readly, Blinto, and Hexigames) and co-founder and CBDO Adam Noble (ex Yggdrasil and Play'n'go). PlayStar Casino recently welcomed the addition of Per Hellberg as CEO (previously held CEO positions at Catena Media, Readly, and Nordic Gaming Group) and Dan Alexander (ex Bet365, Mansion Group) as COO to further strengthen its management team.

PlayStar Casino aims to provide an online casino experience like no other to players in regulated US states. This will be achieved through personalisation, engagement, and exemplary customer service that makes players feel like they are the star of the show every time they pass through the casino's digital doors.

Pennsylvania is the nation's second-largest iGaming market in terms of revenue. Full-year gaming revenue for 2020 released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) shows gaming win from iGaming totaled $566 million (online casinos only went live in July of 2019) reflecting substantial growth and highlighting its future potential as a pivotal iGaming market.

Per Hellberg, CEO of PlayStar Casino says: "We are delighted to be partnering with GiG to power PlayStar's expansion into Pennsylvania. With our preparations firmly underway for our New Jersey launch with GiG, it was a natural progression to leverage that work and replicate our casino offering over the border in Pennsylvania. This will mark the second market entrance for PlayStar in the USA with GiG and we're looking forward to launching a casino experience like no other."

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG says: "We are very excited to continue our expansion into the third US state, in particular Pennsylvania that has shown a tremendous amount of growth in the iGaming market in a relatively short time period. We also believe the plans that PlayStar have with the customer centric and product driven approach connect very well with GiG's B2B offering and strategy and we look forward to helping them achieve their ambitions."

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)



Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products, and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. For more information please visit www.gig.com.

About PlayStar



PlayStar is a challenger online casino brand set to take the US market by storm. We make the player feel like they are the star of the show through personalisation, unprecedented levels of engagement, and superior customer service. Our hotly anticipated New Jersey launch is set for the turn of the year with Pensylvannia to follow in H2 2022, with additional states to follow.

