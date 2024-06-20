Gaming Innovation Group signs platform agreement to expand Ontario market footprint

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has announced the signing of a Head of Terms with Ventures Lab, for the provision of its award winning iGaming platform, and AI tools DataX and LogicX, marking the fourth platform partner for GiG in the Canadian province and supporting GiG's global strategy for regulated market growth.

The agreement with Ventures Lab in Ontario will fully utilise the capability of the platform and the ability to support speed to market. GiG's experience in Ontario and in global regulated markets, and as exclusive regulated markets provider for the brand, the deal includes scope to leverage the possibility to expand into a multi-jurisdictional partnership in the future.

GiG has focused its suite of pioneering solutions on driving exponential growth in revenue for operators with its highly scalable iGaming platform, offering localised third party content and leading suppliers for the Ontarian market. GiGs peerless gamification layer creates an optimised and immersive casino experience tailored to regional preferences, powering increases in both client retention and player engagement.

As part of the deal, Ventures Lab will benefit from the full power of dynamic AI tools DataX and LogicX. With a growing emphasis on cutting-edge artificial intelligence and automation, the incorporation of the advanced machine learning models into its toolkit, with enhancing decision-making processes and rule building will help deliver significant increases in player acquisition and customer retention.

With the reporting year starting April 1st, iGaming in Ontario has published that the 2023-24 year ended with online gaming revenue topping at €3.8 billion, an 88% increase over the previous year, representing the opportunity for significant growth throughout the province.

Andrew Cochrane, Chief Business Officer at GiG, commented, "GiG is continuing to attract experienced partners who trust in our ability as the technology partner to drive efficiency and profitability in their operations. This agreement further underpins our powerful strategy to capitalise on the overwhelming potential within our market leading solutions, forming strong new partnerships in core regulated markets, with the intention of reaching and exceeding our ambitious growth targets for the business."

Carlos Strazzer, Chief Executive Officer at Ventures Lab added: "This collaboration will enable us to drive substantial growth and expansion leveraging GiGs vast experience in regulated markets and their leading technology. We're very much looking forward to delivering an unparalleled betting experience for the Ontarian market and seizing the opportunities this region holds."

For further information, contact:

Richard Carter, CEO Platform & Sportsbook, [email protected]

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group-signs-platform-agreement-to-expand-ontario-market-footprint,c4004397

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group