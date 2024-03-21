Gaming Innovation Group signs with two new partners in Spain and Argentina

ST JULIANS, Malta, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has announced the signing of a brace of new deals for its new iGaming platform CoreX and sportsbook SportX in Spain and Argentina, as its revolutionary new X-Suite solutions continues to make a powerful impression on operators across regulated markets in Europe and Latin America.

The first partnership announced is with established Spanish land-based, online casino and sports betting operator Juegging, who will migrate onto GiG's powerful, full-turnkey X-Suite.

The combined X-Suite will grant Juegging the ability to completely revolutionise their sports offering, and greatly expand the number of payment and content providers they can offer to the market. GiG's suite of highly scalable, user-centric and localised features are focused to enhance player acquisition and retention, which will help propel the growth of the brand in the region.

Spain is expected to generate close to €2 Billion of GGR, YoY within the next three years according to the regulator, the DGOJ.

In addition, a milestone deal will see GiG's new CoreX platform make its entrance into Argentina's regulated space, in a partnership with local land-based casino and slot hall operator, SIGAR S.A. GiG has enjoyed a long established presence in the country, powering brands in 7 regulated provinces.

SIGAR's planned online presence will look to leverage GiG's preeminent experience at taking land-based casino operators online, having established many similar successful partnerships in recent years with brands across Europe and Latin America.

Revenues for iGaming in Latin America are expected to top USD $3.7bn in 2025 on data supplied by Statista, proving that there is considerable opportunity for operator expansion within regulated markets with experts such as GiG, worldwide.

Andrew Cochrane, Chief Business Officer at GiG said; "These signings underscore the demand for of our CoreX platform and SportX sportsbook, to drive innovation and expansion for our partners in regulated markets. The full X-Suite solutions, we believe, sits at the apex of technological advancement within our industry, empowering operators like Juegging and SIGAR to thrive in competitive landscapes across Europe and Latin America."

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

