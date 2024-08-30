Gaming Innovation Group welcomes Andreas Söneby to the GiG Platform Board

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andreas Söneby to the Board of Directors of GiG Platform effective immediately.

Andreas Söneby brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the gaming and technology sectors, making him an invaluable addition to the GiG Platform Board as we continue to grow and innovate in the industry. His extensive experience includes key leadership roles at some of the most prominent companies in the field, including Unibet, Kindred Group, and Kambi.

Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Söneby has demonstrated his ability to lead and innovate at the highest levels. As Chief Information Officer at Kambi, he was instrumental in driving the company's technology strategy, overseeing a team of over 300 professionals, and managing exponential transaction growth. His work at Unibet Group plc, where he served as CTO and IT Director, further underscores his ability to manage complex operations and deliver significant results. Notably, he played a crucial role in establishing Kambi as an independent entity within the Unibet Group.

In addition to his industry-specific experience, Mr. Söneby has held executive positions at companies such as White Hat Gaming and Instabox, and currently serves as a Venture Partner at Industrifonden, where he continues to shape the future of IT and technology in various sectors.

"We are delighted to welcome Andreas to our GiG Platform Board," said Petter Nylander, Chairman of GiG Software PLC. "His deep industry knowledge and leadership experience will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our position as a leading player in the gaming industry. We are confident that Andreas's insights and expertise will bring significant value to our board and to the company as a whole."

Mr. Söneby's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Gaming Innovation Group, as the company continues to expand its offerings and solidify its presence in the global market.

The GiG Platform Board is temporarily a committee of the board of directors of GiG dedicated to the Platform & Sportsbook vertical until the spin off. Andreas Söneby replaces Tomasz Juroszek that will leave the GiG Platform Board. The GiG Platform Board now consist of Petter Nylander (Chair), Hessi Mocca, Mikael Riese Harstad, Nicolas Adlercreutz and Andreas Söneby.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

