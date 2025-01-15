Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) Brings Highest Levels of Compliance and Cybersecurity Services to ICE 2025

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The combined global teams from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®), Bulletproof, SIQ Gaming Laboratories, and iTech Labs will be on ICE stand 3F40 to offer unparalleled, fully integrated compliance and cybersecurity services to suppliers, operators, and regulators from across the entire gaming industry spectrum, including land-based, iGaming, sports betting, lottery, and more. iTech Labs can also be found on stand 2C10.

The combined GLI global team of experts continuously monitors new technologies, legislation, and jurisdictions to give clients unsurpassed insights, no matter the target jurisdiction or where they are in the process. The GLI team provides the information and education needed to navigate the future of gaming.

Whether a client's focus is land-based gaming, iGaming, lottery, sports betting, or cybersecurity, GLI has the expertise in over 700 jurisdictions to help them navigate the complex world of testing and compliance.

As well as meeting with established GLI clients at the show, Senior Business Development Manager Alberto Ruiz-Ocaña, and Business Development Managers Giusy Campo, Manmohan Kohli, and Christina Savvouri will be available to meet with potential new clients, from established operators to startups, to discuss how GLI can support new projects and plans.

The team will be on stand 3F40 where land-based, lottery, iGaming, sports betting, and cybersecurity experts will help guide attendees through the ever-changing gaming landscape.

GLI Vice President of Latin America, Caribbean, and Spain, Karen Sierra-Hughes has been appointed ICE Ambassador by Clarion Gaming, joining other senior international gaming influencers throughout the event and will be on hand to share insights on the importance of these growing regions.

Bulletproof, a GLI company, will be on the stand discussing their wide-ranging cybersecurity services that offer the highest levels of protection for the gaming industry. Bulletproof are experts in proactive security testing, including penetration testing, source code security audits, network risk assessments, and ransomware threat evaluations. The company also provides streamlined audits and certifications for ISO/IEC 27001 compliance and PCI compliance, as well as cloud consulting and implementation services. The team also offers security consulting with expert guidance to identify, mitigate, and manage cybersecurity risks effectively.

Off the stand, join GLI for two important panels. On January 20, Sierra-Hughes leads the panel, "Embedding RG into New Regulations in Iberoamérica" from 14:00 – 14:45 in the Sustainable Gaming Zone Hall 3.

On January 22 from 15:25 - 16:05, Vice President – Global Lottery Solutions Angela Wong will be a panelist on the topic, "Tech Revolution: Harnessing AI to Elevate Lottery Operations & Player Experience." This exciting exploration of the role of AI in transforming the lottery industry is part of the "Innovating Lotteries Workshop" and will be held in CC4.1.

"GLI is the first and only lab to offer comprehensive, fully integrated compliance and cybersecurity services for suppliers, regulators, and operators worldwide. Compliance and cybersecurity are at the very core of the modern gaming industry, and our teams are best prepared to help the industry move forward in these essential areas. We look forward to meeting with existing and new clients at ICE" said GLI CEO James Maida.

Join GLI, Bulletproof, SIQ Gaming Laboratories, and iTech Labs on ICE stand 3F40, for the very best information on land-based, lottery, iGaming, sports betting, and cybersecurity to successfully navigate the uncertainty of the ever-changing gaming landscape.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) is committed to delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services around the world. GLI provides suppliers, operators, and regulators with expert guidance for navigating the future of gaming and ensuring gaming innovations meet regulatory standards with confidence. Since 1989, GLI has certified nearly 2 million items and has tested equipment for 710 jurisdictions resulting in over 5.3 million approved gaming components. GLI has a global network of laboratory locations across six continents, with U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering, and lottery industries. GLI has been named "Best Laboratory" in the SAGSE Awards, "Best Test Lab in the Baltics," and "Best Test Lab in the Nordics" in the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

