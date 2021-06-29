Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) Congratulates Resorts World Las Vegas on a Successful Opening

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through extensive collaboration involving multiple suppliers, Resorts World Las Vegas successfully opened, offering seamless interaction and personalized engagement that sets new global standards with its best-in-class gaming technology. For regulatory certification and interoperability testing, multiple gaming suppliers turned to Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®).

GLI has been working on a myriad of technologies directly with Resorts World Las Vegas as well as with multiple suppliers. For example, GLI worked with Konami Gaming to test and certify its SYNKROS® system to ensure integration with a multitude of platforms and applications. Integration testing was completed for numerous systems to provide a connected and seamless guest experience, including NRT Technology's Quick Touch 3 kiosk, Joingo's mobile platform, and Genesis Gaming live table solutions.

Additionally, GLI worked closely with the Nevada Gaming Control Board to provide certification of gaming equipment and systems, working against Nevada's regulatory requirements within a strict timeframe and using a mix of new technologies and applications.

"Working with GLI and Nevada Gaming Control Board to acquire approval of SYNKROS for the biggest opening Las Vegas has seen in a decade proved to be one of the smoothest and most professional projects I have worked on," said Spencer Peterson, Vice President of Technical Compliance at Konami Gaming, Inc. "The cooperation among all involved provided great visibility throughout the entire test and approval process of these new and cutting-edge technologies."

"This was an exciting and important project for all involved because of the rollout of the new technology, as well as the high level of collaboration between all stakeholders throughout the process," said GLI Chief Commercial Officer, Ian Hughes. We are honored that Resorts World Las Vegas and Konami Gaming put their trust in GLI as a certification and evaluation partner."

To complete the multiple layers of compliance, GLI used both automation and manual methods to evaluate systems and applications. The automations allowed GLI to turn testing cycles in a matter of days, along with testing whole accounting cycles. As a result of our investment in automation, GLI turned submissions around in a short period of time.

"I would also like to recognize the outstanding work of the team who worked so diligently on the integration process including, Dan Lewis, Sr. Engineering Manager; Mimi Tong, Engineering Manager; Sangeeta Reddy, Vice President of Engineering; Joseph Marchetti, Director of Systems and Audit, and their teams," Hughes added.

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC is committed to delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services around the world. GLI provides suppliers, operators, and regulators with expert guidance for navigating the future of gaming and ensuring gaming innovations meet regulatory standards with confidence. Since 1989, GLI has certified nearly 2 million items and has tested equipment for more than 480 jurisdictions. GLI has a global network of laboratory locations across six continents, with U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. GLI was named "Best Laboratory" in the SAGSE Europe, LatAm, and USA Awards 2020, "Best Test Lab in the Baltics," and "Best Test Lab in the Nordics" in the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards 2020. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

