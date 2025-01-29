Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) Honored as Services Provider of the Year at Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2025

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) has been named Services Provider of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards EMEA Edition 2025. The award ceremony, held during ICE Barcelona, recognizes organizations that are shaping the future of the gaming industry with innovative solutions and exceptional service.

The Services Provider of the Year award celebrates excellence among companies offering indispensable services to the gaming sector, including hosting, cybersecurity, legal expertise, and more. Winners were selected by an independent panel of industry leaders.

At ICE Barcelona, GLI's global teams, including representatives from GLI, Bulletproof, SIQ Gaming Laboratories, and iTech Labs, showcased the company's unparalleled, fully integrated compliance and cybersecurity services speaking with companies of all sizes and jurisdictions. From land-based gaming to iGaming, sports betting, ISS, and lottery, GLI empowers suppliers, operators, and regulators to innovate safely and confidently in more than 710 jurisdictions worldwide. This recognition highlights GLI's innovative approach to addressing the industry's most complex challenges by continuously monitoring new technologies, legislation, and regulations.

"We are thrilled and humbled that the industry recognized us for our industrious efforts to keep the industry moving forward safely, securely, and compliantly in every global gaming jurisdiction. This is a huge compliment to our teams who work tirelessly for our clients, and we thank each of our clients for their ongoing support and partnership," said GLI President & CEO James Maida.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) is committed to delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services around the world. GLI provides suppliers, operators, and regulators with expert guidance for navigating the future of gaming and ensuring gaming innovations meet regulatory standards with confidence. Since 1989, GLI has certified nearly 2 million items and has tested equipment for 710 jurisdictions, resulting in over 5.3 million approved gaming components. GLI has a global network of laboratory locations across six continents, with U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering, and lottery industries. GLI has been named "Best Laboratory" in the SAGSE Awards, "Best Test Lab in the Baltics," and "Best Test Lab in the Nordics" in the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

