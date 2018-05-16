Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) Offers Proven Sports Betting Testing & Consultancy Services

"This is a watershed moment in the history of sports wagering here in New Jersey and throughout the country," stated James Maida, GLI President/CEO. "For decades, GLI has been successfully providing feedback on sports and event wagering technical standards to governments around the world. It's now time for GLI to leverage everything in our toolbox to facilitate faster time-to-market for those looking to execute the same results in the U.S."

As the first and most experienced independent sports-betting testing and certification laboratory in the world, GLI is using its years of sports-betting expertise to help prepare legislators and regulators of sovereign tribal nations, aspiring sports betting operators, software suppliers, and U.S. states to effectively implement and regulate legal betting on sports across the nation. GLI's veteran team of sports-betting experts are helping clients and customers craft a winning sports-betting strategy in this post-PASPA era. Additionally, GLI provides training and workshops to better understand sports betting through its GLI University®.

"With this window of opportunity presenting itself for the first time to the industry domestically," added Maida, "our team of more than 75 dedicated technical compliance, regulatory service, and supplier services staff have spent more than a year working with industry stakeholders to help prepare our customers by pulling from our deep pool of experience in sports/event wagering across global markets in Australia, Europe, Africa, Latin America, Canada, and the United States (Nevada). They are experts across the various elements, including betting integrity systems, IBIS, and geolocation."

Betting integrity and the impact that wagering can have on "fairness of contest" is a key area that will be a focus of states and tribes as they consider how to approach sports betting. GLI is well positioned to assist in the implementation and evaluation of systems that address betting integrity and to provide subject-matter expertise to policymakers.

GLI's Vice President of iGaming Salim Adatia added,"The rush is now on. Stakeholders who have been waiting for this day will benefit from engaging a lab with the most sports betting evaluation experience, technical competencies, and regulatory knowledge in order to best position themselves for success. GLI uses its extensive resources, expertise, proprietary technology, and carefully designed systems to offer a one-stop-shop for regulatory/technical requirements consultancy, sports-betting platform and application testing, and security auditing including penetration testing, vulnerability analysis, and threat and risk assessments."

GLI's testing assures online event wagers comply with appointed jurisdictional technical standards and best practices. They ensure wagers are accepted in a fair and secure manner so that resultant betting outcomes are in accordance with pre-specified rules. Additionally, GLI's testing assures all wagers placed are correctly resolved and paid based on the correct odds and rules corresponding to the game or event. Moreover, this testing ensures appropriate mechanisms and controls are in place for adherence to technical requirements associated with the handling of wager disruptions and cancellations, abandoned events, and refunds.

In addition, GLI compares the front-end activity with back-end results and confirms that a complete and accurate log of transactions, performance, and payments are available upon request from the system for regulatory, taxation, player dispute, or other purposes.

"Whether you are a legislator, regulator, operator or product developer, GLI is available at your convenience to share insights on this landmark SCOTUS ruling repealing PASPA, and to offer information and solutions needed to ensure you and your staff are prepared for what is sure to be a formative period in the U.S. gaming industry," Adatia concluded.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC delivers the highest quality land-based, lottery and iGaming testing and assessment services. GLI's laboratory locations are found on six continents, and the company holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, and 17065 standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. GLI also holds ISTBQ certification. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

