Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) Promotes Andrea Bossard to Vice President, Engineering

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) has promoted Andrea Bossard to Vice President, Engineering from Senior Director, Engineering. In her new role, she will work to optimize GLI's delivery for land-based suppliers, regulators, and operators globally.

Bossard has been with GLI since 2006, holding multiple management roles within the organization. She has a background in QA testing coupled with an education in mathematics and computer science.

"At GLI, we are heavily focused on effecting a world-class experience. Andrea's warm and genuine approach, coupled with her vast market and technical knowledge, achieves this for both our team members and our customers. I am confident that her new role will bring even more success, and she will continue to inspire all of us around her," said Chief Delivery Officer Mackenzie Haugh.

