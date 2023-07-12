Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) Promotes Leaders to Enhance its Tribal, Government, and Regulatory Advisory Services

LAKEWOOD, N.J., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) has promoted two key leaders to further guide the company's clients in tribal government, state government and regulatory agencies as technologies continue to evolve in the gaming industry.

Joseph Bunevith is Vice President, Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs, and Kelly Myers has been promoted to Director of Government Affairs.

The promotions are part of an enhanced Government and Regulatory Affairs team that gives GLI even more ability to partner and interact with tribal and government agencies and focus on technology and regulatory advisement.

"At GLI, we are continually planning for the future of this exciting and dynamic industry. These proven leaders in their new positions enable us to serve our clients even better in both technology and regulatory advisement, empowering our clients to face the future armed with the best possible information and insights," said GLI President/CEO James Maida.

Joseph Bunevith – Vice President, Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs

Bunevith joined GLI in 2021 and has extensive experience in the operations, development, and technology of games, platforms, and management in slot machine software, sports betting, horse racing, and social casinos. He works closely with GLI's clients, including suppliers, operators, and regulators, across multiple markets and jurisdictions by lending his extensive experience as he knows their challenges. Bunevith has substantial experience in developing fantasy sports online game platforms. He has overseen product launches in Facebook App Center, Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Steam Online Game Platform.

Kelly Myers – Director of Government Affairs

Prior to GLI, Myers spent 17 years in Tribal gaming regulation, including her tenure as Compliance and Licensing Manager for the Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission. She also served as Chairperson of the Oklahoma Tribal Gaming Regulators Association and Chairperson of the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma Gaming Commission. She was named National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) Regulator of the Year in 2019 and received the 2016 National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) Chairman's Leadership Award. She has been recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 leader by the National Center for American Indian Development (NCAIED) and as an Emerging Leader in Gaming by GGB Magazine.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) delivers the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services worldwide. GLI provides suppliers, operators, and regulators with expert guidance for navigating the future of gaming and ensuring gaming innovations meet regulatory standards with confidence. Since 1989, GLI has certified nearly 2 million items and has tested equipment for more than 567 jurisdictions. GLI has a global network of laboratory locations across six continents and holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering, and lottery industries. GLI has received multiple awards for its work. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

