Gaming Laboratories International's (GLI®) Director of Lottery Solutions Angela Wong will be Inducted into PGRI Lottery Industry Hall of Fame

Wong was chosen for the honor because of her long history of promoting excellence and integrity in the lottery industry. Also in the 2021 class are Wendy Montgomery, SVP, Global Brand, Marketing and Communications, IGT, and John Schulz, SVP, Instant Products and Partner Services, Scientific Games.

"I am humbled and honored to be selected as an inductee into the Lottery Industry Hall of Fame, and to work with so many talented and exceptional people dedicated to the success of the lottery industry," Wong said.

"We were very excited to add Angela Wong to the GLI team earlier this year because of her rare set of skills and experience," said Kevin Mullally, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and General Counsel. "The entire GLI family is grateful that lottery insiders and peers are recognizing her outstanding contributions to the industry. We are looking forward to supporting Angela in her new role as she continues to use her talents to benefit lottery clients around the world. She is yet another example of the deep bench of global expertise clients will find only at GLI."

As GLI's Director of Lottery Solutions, Wong is a valuable resource for the company's lottery clients, working with lottery suppliers and technology vendors, providing insights into the future and guidance on their journey through GLI's integrated compliance.

Prior to joining GLI, Wong was director of the Montana Lottery, where she earned an international reputation for her leadership and innovative approach. She also is the immediate past president of the North American States and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), where she also held multiple leadership positions over ten years. She is also the immediate past vice president of the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL).

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC is committed to delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services around the world. GLI provides suppliers, operators, and regulators with expert guidance for navigating the future of gaming and ensuring gaming innovations meet regulatory standards with confidence. Since 1989, GLI has certified nearly 2 million items and has tested equipment for more than 480 jurisdictions. GLI has a global network of laboratory locations across six continents, with U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. GLI was named "Best Laboratory" in the SAGSE Awards 2020, "Best Test Lab in the Baltics," and "Best Test Lab in the Nordics" in the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards 2020. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

