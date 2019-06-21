Gaming Laboratories International's (GLI®) James Maida Wins EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2019 New Jersey Award

Maida was selected as the winner of this year's Entrepreneur of the Year New Jersey regional award by a panel of independent judges who recognized him for excelling in the areas of innovation, financial performance, and his personal commitment to GLI and the local community. As a regional award winner, Maida is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 national competition.

"I am both humbled and honored to receive this most prestigious award," Maida said. "It was a privilege to be numbered among such an outstanding group of finalists; each of whom displayed exceptional entrepreneurial talent and vision."

"This honor is especially noteworthy considering that GLI is celebrating its 30th anniversary as the leading independent testing laboratory for the global gaming industry," Maida added. "I would also like to acknowledge GLI co-founder Paul Magno who played such a pivotal role in our success; as well as our 1,250+ dedicated employees around the world who embrace our commitment to integrity, quality, and customer service 24/7 – 365."

About Entrepreneur of The Year®

Entrepreneur of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership, and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national, and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC delivers the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services. GLI's laboratory locations are found on six continents, and the company holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, and 17065 standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. GLI also holds ISTQB certification. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com .

Contact:

Christie Eickelman, Vice President of Global Marketing

+1 (702) 914-2220 or c.eickelman@gaminglabs.com

SOURCE Gaming Laboratories International

