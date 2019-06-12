Gaming Law Masterclasses to Highlight Second Day of Summer Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, July 12-14 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of state lottery technologies and an assessment of cross-jurisdiction gaming laws will be the focus of two IMGL Masterclasses when the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) convenes July 12-14 in Minneapolis. A Summer Meeting-record 40 legislators – and counting – are registered for the three-day conference at the Radisson Blu Downtown.

To view the NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda, register, and book rooms at the host hotel at special attendee rates, visit http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

"The International Masters of Gaming Law is honored to present its IMGL Masterclasses as a part of the program at NCLGS Summer Meeting. IMGL members comprise many of the leading lawyers globally in the gambling sector who are at the forefront of industry developments, both in the US and internationally," said Jamie Nettleton, IMGL President. "With this in mind, IMGL looks forward to sharing the expertise of its members with legislators, regulators and other participants who will be attending this year's record-breaking NCLGS meeting."

Speakers on the two IMGL Masterclasses include:

Andrew Crowe , Vice President, Worldpay Gaming

, Vice President, Worldpay Gaming Tom Foley , Partner, Foley & Quigley PLC

, Partner, Foley & Quigley PLC Ben Freedland , General Counsel, Minnesota State Lottery

, General Counsel, Minnesota State Lottery Suzanne P. Leckert , Managing Director, Convergence Strategy Group

, Managing Director, Convergence Strategy Group Kevin Mullally , Vice President of Government Relations/General Counsel, GLI

, Vice President of Government Relations/General Counsel, GLI Representative David Pinto , State of Minnesota

, Kevin Quigley , Partner, Foley & Quigley PLC

, Partner, Foley & Quigley PLC Peter Sullivan , CEO, Jackpocket

, CEO, Jackpocket Joe Valandra , Managing Director, VAdvisors

, Managing Director, VAdvisors Representative Joe Verrengia , State of Connecticut

The Summer Meeting has been approved for 10.0 Continuing Legal Education credits by the Nevada bar, underscoring its importance as a premier gaming policy forum. An application for CLE credits to the Minneapolis bar is pending.

The three-day NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Indian Gaming, Lotteries, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations

Keynote Luncheon Address: "The Next Five Years of Gaming," by Timothy Wilmott , CEO, Penn National Gaming, and Chairman, American Gaming Association

, CEO, Penn National Gaming, and Chairman, American Gaming Association The two IMGL Masterclasses

Special general session panel examining gaming's evolution toward entertainment

Thursday evening cocktail reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Sportradar offices

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators, those seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

The Summer Meeting is again co-locating with the GLI University Mid-Year Regulators Seminar on July 11. For more information, visit https://gaminglabs.com/events/gli-mid-year-seminar/

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 39 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS.

