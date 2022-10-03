Gaming Leader Jamul Casino® Celebrates 6th Anniversary

Award-Winning Gaming Destination Commemorates Successes with Gourmet Cuisine, Live Entertainment, and Giveaways

JAMUL, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching in October 2016, Jamul Casino will mark its sixth (6th) anniversary this month. In its short lifespan, the Casino has become a favorite among San Diegans and undergone significant improvements to bring signature new amenities. To celebrate its successes over its first six years, the Casino will host a number of public and private events on October 7 and 8, 2022. With live entertainment and thousands of dollars' worth of giveaways, the 6th Anniversary Celebration will offer specially curated experiences for Casino guests.

Jamul Casino’s 6th Anniversary Celebration will be October 7 and 8, 2022. Pictured is last year’s anniversary cake cutting ceremony with the Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman, Erica M. Pinto (center).

6th Anniversary Events Open to the Public

The Casino's 6th Anniversary Celebration will feature several events open to the general public, including:

A cake-cutting ceremony in the JIVe Lounge on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4pm , with free cake pops and remarks from Casino and Tribal leadership.

ceremony in the JIVe Lounge on at , with free cake pops and remarks from Casino and Tribal leadership. $25,000 Anniversary Hot Seats on Saturday, October 8 , from 2pm - 6pm . Every 10 minutes, a randomly-selected slot or table games player will win $1,000 in free play.

on , from . Every 10 minutes, a randomly-selected slot or table games player will win in free play. Live Entertainment all day on Saturday, October 8 , featuring DJ Marc Eazy, DJ Storm, Shotgun Jefferson, Rhythm Society, Anthem Road, and DJ Ricks.

all day on , featuring DJ Marc Eazy, DJ Storm, Shotgun Jefferson, Rhythm Society, Anthem Road, and DJ Ricks. Evening Taste of Jamul Buffet at Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub from 7:30pm – 10pm , featuring Broiled & Fried Lobster Tails, Herb-Crusted Roasted Prime Rib, Tenderloin Pepper Steak, Dynamite Salmon, Crispy Lobster Lo Mein, and more. The cost is $59.95 . Amber members plus receive 50% off, and Onyx and Pearl members and their guest may enjoy for free.

at Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub from – , featuring Broiled & Fried Lobster Tails, Herb-Crusted Roasted Prime Rib, Tenderloin Pepper Steak, Dynamite Salmon, Crispy Lobster Lo Mein, and more. The cost is . Amber members plus receive 50% off, and Onyx and Pearl members and their guest may enjoy for free. Legends in Concert Decades Show at The Rooftop, starting at 8pm (doors open at 7pm ). Enjoy tribute performances of Freddie Mercury , Donna Summer , Jon Bon Jovi , Pat Benatar , Whitney Houston , and Madonna with performers who look like the star they portray, and use their natural voices to pay homage to their music counterpart.

6th Anniversary VIP Invitation-Only Events

Jamul Casino will also be hosting a number of events for VIP members of its Sweetwater Rewards program on Saturday, October 8, including:

Gift Giveaway of a boxed tumbler set from 9am – 3pm in the JIVe Lounge.

of a boxed tumbler set from – in the JIVe Lounge. Taste of Jamul Buffet at Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub from 3pm – 7pm .

Joining Sweetwater Rewards is free and allows its members access to benefits such as discounts on dining and merchandise, promotional offers, free valet, and more. Through their play, members earn tier credits, moving toward increasingly higher levels of benefits.

Celebrating Success as San Diego's Favorite

One of Jamul Casino's top reasons to celebrate is its success as one of the region's leading gaming destinations. Jamul Casino became an instant favorite among San Diegans when it opened its doors six (6) years ago. Since then, Jamul Casino has been recognized annually as the winner in several categories of the San Diego Union-Tribune's "San Diego's Best" Reader's Poll. The Casino's fine dining restaurant, Prime Cut Steak & Seafood, has also received a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for five (5) years running.

Continued Tribal Investment

Since Jamul Casino opened, the Jamul Indian Village has continued to invest in renovating and elevating the facility. In February 2019, Jamul Casino opened its Poker Room which has hosted some of the game's top professional players and local celebrities. In July 2020, the Casino added The Rooftop, which has become one of East County San Diego's top destinations for weddings and events. In May 2021, the entire Casino was furnished with new carpet. In July 2021, the Casino opened its newly renovated food court, Jamul Marketplace, featuring a centerpiece 360-degree cylindrical LED video screen—the only one of its kind in Southern California. In February 2022, the Casino opened a suite of elegantly remodeled High Limit Rooms based on the principles of Feng Shui to bring luck into the spaces.

Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village, states, "Together with the Tribal leadership, I thank our loyal guests for choosing Jamul Casino, our outstanding management for their expert leadership, and our team members for their hard work and dedication over these last six years. We look forward to continued success, ongoing re-investment, fresh improvements, and new things to come."

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

