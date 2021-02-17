Gaming Market Boom: The Secret Behind the Best-Selling Games

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world looks forward and prepares for its recovery after the pandemic that swept the globe since last year, the gaming industry remains optimistic about its future. According to the latest Global Games Market Report by Newzoo, the gaming market is anticipated to continue its growth, and is forecast to generate US$217.9 billion in 2023[1]. The same study also found that the pandemic also contributed to its growth as gamers stayed home to enjoy more of their favorite hobby.

How do we make sure that gamers' need for entertainment remains fulfilled as the gaming industry gains more traction? Take "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)" as an example, which Steam[2] ranks as one of its top 10 best-sellers in 2020 with as high as hundreds of thousands of concurrent peak users from around the world. This tournament game, one of the original battle royale games, is sensitive to latency and network jitter and needs to manage surges, high concurrency, high-speed performance and massive user access. To meet these harsh demands and deliver a high-performance gaming experience, a reliable and secure cloud service provider is truly the ace to win the game.

With its deep gaming and entertainment expertise and experience, Tencent Cloud truly fits the bill for any game developers or providers looking for a high-quality and comprehensive cloud service platform. Leveraging its wealth of gaming ecosystem resources and capabilities, Tencent Cloud has its key gaming solutions and their advantages in its arsenal, such as:

Top-Class Infrastructure : Equipped with a top-class 100+ BGP network, over 2,100 CDN nodes and self-built 10-Gigabit data centers all over the world, allowing gamers to enjoy a stable and high-speed gaming experience.

: Equipped with a top-class 100+ BGP network, over nodes and self-built 10-Gigabit data centers all over the world, allowing gamers to enjoy a stable and high-speed gaming experience. High-Performance Products : Providing high I/O CVMs, high-availability cloud databases with performance of 10,000+ IOPS and diverse storage solutions to meet game developers' requirements on surging, highly concurrent and massive user access.

: Providing high I/O CVMs, high-availability cloud databases with performance of 10,000+ IOPS and diverse storage solutions to meet game developers' requirements on surging, highly concurrent and massive user access. Optimal Gaming Ecosystem : A gaming ecosystem that seamlessly connects to open platforms, such as MyApp, Wanba and QQ Browser, and provides Tencent services such as BlueKing and mobile game testing is truly within reach.

: A gaming ecosystem that seamlessly connects to open platforms, such as MyApp, Wanba and QQ Browser, and provides services such as BlueKing and mobile game testing is truly within reach. Global Coverage : With 60 availability zones distributed across 27 regions globally (as of February 2021 ), the quick global deployment of games is ensured.

: With 60 availability zones distributed across 27 regions globally (as of ), the quick global deployment of games is ensured. Gaming Security: Providing network layer protection against DDoS attacks, Tencent Cloud uses its self-developed AI cleaning algorithm to ensure that the game runs stably and safely. With Tencent Cloud's support, game manufacturers can quickly deal with common game security issues such as cheating, tampering and cracking.

With all these features and infrastructure as well as the gaming safety and security mechanism in place, Tencent Cloud is trusted by an impressive list of clients in its global portfolio, including but not limited to Garena's "Arena of Valor (Honour of Kings)", "Ring of Elysium" and "Contra: Return"; Supercell's "Clash Royale"; Nexon's "MapleStory" and "Sudden Attack"; Shiro Games' "Northgard" and the "Evoland" series; and PUBG Mobile, which was jointly launched by Tencent and PUBG Corp.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International said, "Online gaming has recorded exponential growth over the past decade, and 2020 was a massive year for the whole industry. To meet the relentless demand for a reliable, secure and high-performance gaming experience, Tencent Cloud is customized to support the game developers and providers worldwide with its top-class infrastructure and products, expertise and experience. We are confident that Tencent Cloud is well positioned to support the game industry's surging business needs."

The gaming industry is indeed booming and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Therefore, increasingly rigorous gaming demands must be continuously and consistently met in order to stay on top of the game. The best-selling online games have a common denominator: a highly reliable and capable service provider. Their secret, indeed, is Tencent Cloud.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.

