Gaming Market Recorded a 10.41% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Casual Gaming Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

Gaming Market 2021-2025: Scope

The gaming market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing emergence of cloud gaming is a major trend supporting the gaming market share growth.

The increasing emergence of cloud gaming is a major trend supporting the gaming market share growth.

The gaming market has the potential to grow by USD 125.65 billion from 2020 to 2025 and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.40%.

The gaming market has the potential to grow by USD 125.65 billion from 2020 to 2025 and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.40%.

Activision Blizzard Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants.

Activision Blizzard Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants.

The integration of blockchain technology is notably driving the gaming market growth. However, the factors such as regulation over loot boxes may impede the market growth

Gaming Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for gaming in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing penetration of e-sports in developing countries, such as Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore will facilitate the gaming market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Gaming Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gaming market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming market vendors

Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 125.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.41 Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Interactive Home Entertainment Market

2.3.1 Content origination

2.3.2 Application development

2.3.3 Hardware manufacturers

2.3.4 Publishing and aggregation

2.3.5 Wireless application service

2.3.6 Portal provisioning

2.3.7 Mobile delivery

2.3.8 User interactivity provisioning

2.3.9 Distribution and retailing of video games

2.3.10 Billing and customer care

2.3.11 Marketing and sales

2.3.12 Support activities

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

3.4.1.1 Availability of multi-functional gaming consoles

3.4.1.2 Growing in-app purchases in free games

3.4.1.3 Growth in multiplayer mobile gaming

3.4.1.4 Advent of digital downloading

3.4.1.5 Games as a service

3.4.1.6 Emergence of cloud gaming

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Type

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Casual gaming

Professional gaming

Both segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. The casual gaming segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was professional gaming.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Casual gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Casual gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Casual gaming - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Professional gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Professional gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Professional gaming - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6. Market Segmentation by Device

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Mobile gaming

Console gaming

PC gaming

The three segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. The mobile gaming segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was PC gaming. The 2020 market position of all three segments will likely remain the same in 2025.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Device - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Device

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Device

6.3 Mobile gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Mobile gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Mobile gaming - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Console gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Console gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Console gaming - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 PC gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: PC gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: PC gaming - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Device

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Device

7. Market Segmentation by Platform

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Online

Offline

Both segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. The online segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was offline.

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 31: Platform - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 32: Comparison by Platform

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

7.3.1.1 Increasing adoption of smartphones

7.3.1.2 Increasing popularity of F2P online games

7.3.1.3 Growing popularity of MMO gaming

Exhibit 34: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Platform

8. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

The five regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. APAC ranked first as the largest region, while South America was the smallest region in 2020.

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 39: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 42: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 45: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 46: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 47: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 49: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 50: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 51: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.1.1 Growing adoption of AR and VR games

10.1.2 Rising popularity of e-sports

10.1.3 Integration of blockchain technology

10.2 Market challenges

10.2.1 Regulation over loot box

10.2.2 Increasing risk of cybercrime through online gaming

10.2.3 Change in government regulations on net neutrality

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

10.3.1 Increasing emergence of cloud gaming

10.3.2 Growth in free-to-play model

10.3.3 Rise in strategic partnerships and acquisitions

11. Vendor Landscape

11.1 Competitive scenario

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 55: Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 56: Industry risks

12. Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

Exhibit 59: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Activision Blizzard Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 62: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 64: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 CyberAgent Inc.

Exhibit 68: CyberAgent Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: CyberAgent Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: CyberAgent Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 71: CyberAgent Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: CyberAgent Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Electronic Arts Inc.

Exhibit 73: Electronic Arts Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Electronic Arts Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Electronic Arts Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Electronic Arts Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 77: GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 78: GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 79: GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 83: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 NetEase Inc.

Exhibit 85: NetEase Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 86: NetEase Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: NetEase Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: NetEase Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 89: Sony Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 90: Sony Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: Sony Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 92: Sony Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 95: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 96: Tencent Holdings Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 97: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 98: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 99: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview

Exhibit 100: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 101: The Walt Disney Co. – Key news

Exhibit 102: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 103: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

13. Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.1.1 Market definition

13.1.2 Objectives

13.1.3 Notes and caveats

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 104: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 105: Research Methodology

Exhibit 106: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 107: Information sources

13.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 108: List of abbreviations

