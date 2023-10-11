Gaming Market size to grow by USD 102.13 billion between 2022 -2027 | Get a complete overview of gaming with the bundle reports

Technavio

11 Oct, 2023, 01:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Market is projected to increase by USD 102.13 billion with a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The growing adoption of AR and VR games drives market growth, but regulation of loot boxes may hinder progress. An emerging trend is the increasing emergence of cloud gaming in the gaming market share. The report analyzes market segmentation by type (casual gaming and professional gaming), platform (online and offline), device (mobile gaming, console gaming, and PC gaming), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Market 2023-2027
You can obtain the market analyses of Gaming by accessing the reports included in the bundle. Our reports include:  

  • Forecast (2023 -2027) and historical data (2017 – 2021) 
  • Analysis of segmentation and 10+ countries 
  • Competitive landscape of 20+ companies with their offerings 
  • Covid-19 impact and recovery analysis

This cost-effective bundle gives you access to various information and insights by providing access to many studies at a reduced price when compared to purchasing individual reports. 

The Gaming market report bundle mentioned below can now be purchased at a discounted price. Also, you can get the report customized to your requirements.

Gaming Console Market: The gaming console market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 17,071.59 million. This gaming console market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (TV consoles and handheld consoles), usage (casual gamers and hardcore gamers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market: The Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.11% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 24,120.94 million. This AR gaming market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (mobile devices, HMDS, and smart glasses), component (hardware and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gaming Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market: The gaming GPU market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.45% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 30.59 billion. This gaming GPU market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (mobile devices, PCs and workstations, gaming consoles, and others), type (dedicated graphic card and integrated graphic card), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Cloud Gaming Market: The Global Cloud Gaming Market size is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.54% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,619.32 million. This cloud gaming market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (video streaming and file streaming), device (gaming consoles, computing devices, smart TVs, and mobile devices), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Mobile Gaming Market: The mobile gaming market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.96% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 59.62 billion. The market's growth depends on several factors, including the popularity of multiplayer mobile games, the rising adoption of AR games, and the increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions. This mobile gaming market report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (online and offline), type (casual gaming and professional gaming), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Each report will allow you to - 

  • Use historical and prospective data. 
  • Access to the industry and market trends. 
  • Develop and validate strategy by leveraging insights. 
  • Five-force market analysis. 

Suggesting these bundles of information for: 

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

