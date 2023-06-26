Gaming Market size to grow by USD 102.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, Major Vendors including Activision Blizzard Inc., Apple Inc. & Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming market size is estimated to grow by USD 102.13 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027) - View a Sample Report

Gaming Market - Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Market 2023-2027

Key Drivers

The growing adoption of AR and VR games is a major factor driving the gaming market growth. This technology integrates gaming visual and audio content with a user's environment in real-time. The rising awareness of AR games is making the vendors develop new games for customers with high visuals. Many companies such as Microsoft and Sony are developing games with new technologies.

For example, in January 2022, Microsoft HoloLens 2 was launched in India, which is designed to allow users to interact with holograms and it includes sensors that enable head and eye tracking. Hence, the rising adoption of AR and VR games is expected to drive the growth of the gaming market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing emergence of cloud gaming is an ongoing trend shaping the gaming market. Many companies have started paid subscriptions which gamers can access through Internet-connected devices in the cloud. The growth of cloud gaming is also due to the increasing popularity of cloud gaming among the young generations.

. Furthermore, the games can be played on social media and mobile devices because of the cost-effective price due to which the companies are able to reach the non-core gamers globally. Cloud gaming reduces the need for high-quality graphic cards in PCs and mandatory PC upgrades. In addition, they also offer an enhanced gaming experience on any device that has average processing capability.

Significant Challenges

Regulation of loot boxes is a major challenge restricting the growth of the gaming market. The players can purchase these virtual items, which are called loot boxes with real money, to obtain randomized in-game rewards. Regulators in various countries have been taking action to address these concerns, as children are mostly involved.

For instance, in 2020, the UK government announced that loot boxes would be classified as gambling and should be regulated by the agencies. These regulations can have a significant impact on game developers and publishers, as they have not modified the new games to adhere to the regulatory policies. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Activision Blizzard Inc., Apple Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Bowlmor AMF, Chicago Gaming Co., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Netmarble Corp., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Ubisoft Entertainment, and Zeptolab UK Ltd., etc.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Gaming Market - Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Gaming Market - Market Segmentation

The gaming market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (casual gaming and professional gaming), platform (online and offline), device (mobile gaming, console gaming, and pc gaming), and

The market share growth by the casual gaming segment will be significant during the forecast period. Casual gaming refers to games that do not take a significant amount of time to be played, won, or gained. Casual gamers are those who spend little time playing video games. Revenue is generated by casual gaming service providers by licensing gaming software to end users. The market is being driven by factors such as its accessibility, where the games are simple to pick up and play and can be played on a range of platforms such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Hence, these factors and gaming experience are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geographical Overview

The gaming market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

APAC is estimated to contribute 53% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is considered a center of professional gaming. The popularity of e-sports in developing nations like Taiwan , Malaysia , and Singapore is propelling industry expansion. Tencent and GungHo Online Entertainment are two of the region's major digital gaming firms. China is the market leader in this area. Over 700 million people use the internet in the country. Furthermore, because most hardware providers, like Sony and Nintendo, are headquartered in Japan , most innovations in gaming technology are implemented in Japan . Thus, these innovations are expected to drive the growth of the gaming industry in the region.

Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 102.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.51 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Apple Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Bowlmor AMF, Chicago Gaming Co., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Netmarble Corp., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Ubisoft Entertainment, and Zeptolab UK Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

