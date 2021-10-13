Gaming Market Size to Increase by USD 125.65 Bn | APAC to Emerge as Largest Gaming Market | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The integration of blockchain technology and the increasing emergence of blockchain technology are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the regulation over loot box might limit the market growth.

The gaming market report is segmented by type (casual gaming and professional gaming), device (mobile gaming, console gaming, and PC gaming), platform (online and offline), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). In terms of geography, 56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for gaming in APAC.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

Activision Blizzard Inc.: The company offers games such as Candy Crush, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone and Diablo.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.: The company offers video games, network games, and network games for PC.

The company offers video games, network games, and network games for PC. CyberAgent Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 125.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

