Gaming Market to grow by USD 102.13 billion from 2022 to 2027; Major Vendors including Activision Blizzard Inc., Apple Inc. & Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on gaming market, 2022-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 102.13 billion at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growing adoption of AR and VR games is a major factor driving the gaming market growth. This technology integrates gaming visual and audio content with a user's environment in real-time. The rising awareness of AR games is making the vendors develop new games for customers with high visuals. Many companies, such as Microsoft and Sony are developing games with new technologies. For example, in January 2022, Microsoft HoloLens 2 was launched in India, which is designed to allow users to interact with holograms, and it includes sensors that enable head and eye tracking. Hence, the rising adoption of AR and VR games is expected to drive the growth of the gaming market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Market 2023-2027

Gaming Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gaming market report covers the following areas:

Gaming Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Activision Blizzard Inc., Apple Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Bowlmor AMF, Chicago Gaming Co., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Netmarble Corp., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Ubisoft Entertainment, and Zeptolab UK Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Company Offerings

Activision Blizzard Inc. - The company offers various games such as Call of Duty 17, Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Vanguard, Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 plus 2, and Crash Bandicoot.

The company offers various games such as Call of Duty 17, Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Vanguard, Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 plus 2, and Crash Bandicoot. Apple Inc. - The company offers various offline and online games through Apple Arcade.

The company offers various offline and online games through Apple Arcade. Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - The company offers various games such as Sandland, Beyond the Period, and Tiger and Bunny 2.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - Buy Now!

Gaming Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing adoption of AR and VR games is a major factor driving the gaming market growth. This technology integrates gaming visual and audio content with a user's environment in real time. Furthermore, the rising awareness of AR games is making the vendors develop new games for customers with high visuals. Many companies such as Microsoft and Sony are developing games with new technologies.

For example, in January 2022, Microsoft HoloLens 2 was launched in India, which is designed to allow users to interact with holograms and it includes sensors that enable head and eye tracking. Hence, the rising adoption of AR and VR games is expected to drive the growth of the gaming market during the forecast period.

Major Trends - The increasing emergence of cloud gaming is an ongoing trend shaping the gaming market.

For more details, understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample reports

Gaming Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Gaming Market is segmented as below:

Type

Casual Gaming



Professional Gaming

Platform

Online



Offline

Device

Mobile Gaming



Console Gaming



PC Gaming

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The casual gaming segment will be significant during the forecast period. Casual gaming refers to games that do not take a significant amount of time to be played, won, or gained. Casual gamers spend little time playing video games. Generally, revenue is generated by casual gaming service providers by licensing gaming software to end users. The casual gaming market is being driven by factors such as its accessibility, where the games are simple to pick up and play and can be played on a range of platforms such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Hence, such factors and gaming experience are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic market data (2017 to 2021) & forecast market size (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Gaming Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gaming market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The subscription-based gaming market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,409.54 million. Furthermore, this subscription-based gaming market report extensively covers market segmentation by device (smartphones, consoles, and PC), type (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles are a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The gaming simulator market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.58% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,060.47 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by component (hardware and software), end-user (commercial and residential), type (racing, shooting, and flight), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The gaming simulators providing the ultimate gaming experience are a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 102.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.51 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Apple Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Bowlmor AMF, Chicago Gaming Co., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Netmarble Corp., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Ubisoft Entertainment, and Zeptolab UK Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

8 Market Segmentation by Device

9 Customer Landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12 Vendor Landscape

13 Vendor Analysis

14 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio