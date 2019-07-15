Gaming PC & Monitor, Xbox One, PS4 & Nintendo Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top Savings for Gamers Identified by Deal Tomato
Jul 15, 2019, 00:50 ET
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Day 2019 gaming PC, monitor, Xbox, PS4 & Nintendo Switch deals are here. The deals team at Deal Tomato have compared the best gaming deals across the web and are listing them below.
Best Xbox One Prime Day Deals:
- Save $137 on the Xbox One X 1TB Console - featuring a 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray player for more immersive entertainment and gaming
- Save on the Xbox One S 1TB Console (Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Bundle) - click the link to see the price on Amazon
- Save 25% off on the Xbox One S 1TB Console (Battlefield V Bundle) - this best-selling Xbox One S bundle is on sale now
- Save 24% off on the Xbox One S PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Bundle - play PUBG in 4K on this flagship gaming console from Microsoft
- Save up to $112 on Microsoft Xbox One consoles, games, bundles & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Nintendo & Nintendo Switch Prime Day Deals:
- Save 35% off on the Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) (starts July 15) - customize your Nintendo Switch with different controller colors
- Save $10 on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch - this best-selling Nintendo Switch game is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $10 on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch - this best-selling Nintendo Switch game is on sale now at Amazon
- Save up to 43% off on Nintendo consoles, games, bundles & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Nintendo Switch & Nintendo Wii gear
Best Sony PS4 Prime Day Deals:
- Save on the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - the most powerful Playstation 4 console with 4K gaming is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $20 on the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 - enhance your gaming experience with this best-selling PS4 controller
- Save $191 on the Logitech Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel and Pedals - enjoy smooth and responsive driving with this dual-motor gaming wheel
- Save 25% off on the PlayStation 4 Platinum Wireless Headset - experience virtual surround sound with these gaming headphones
- Save 21% off on the PlayStation VR - Astro Bot Rescue Mission + Moss Bundle - immerse yourself in 360-degree gameplay with this PS4 addon
- Save up to $450 on Sony Playstation 4 consoles, games, bundles & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on PS4 bundles, Playstation VR & DualShock controllers
Best Gaming PC Prime Day Deals:
- Save $450 on the SkyTech Omega Gaming Computer Desktop PC - play the most demanding PC titles smoothly on this Intel i7, GTX 1070, 16GB RAM machine
- Save $200 on the Dell Inspiron Gaming PC - built to give you an amazing gaming experience, this gaming PC uses a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB HDD
- Save $600 on the ASUS ROG Strix GL12 Gaming Desktop - this Windows 10 gaming desktop is powered by a factory-overclocked i7-9700K processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU
- Save $150 on the iBuyPower Gaming PC AM8480i - stay on top of your game with this impressive gaming rig that's on sale now on Amazon
- Save up to $600 (24% off) on Gaming PCs & Desktops at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on iBUYPOWER, Dell & ASUS ROG gaming rigs
Best Gaming Monitor Prime Day Deals:
- Save $250 on the BenQ 31.5" WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor - delivers an immersive entertainment and gaming experience with its 1800R curved panel
- Save $250 on the Acer Predator NVIDIA G-Sync Display - this gaming monitor that's on sale at Amazon supports a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay
- Save $251 on the Alienware 34" Curved Gaming Monitor - complete gaming immersion is possible with this highly-reviewed overclocked ultrawide display
- Save 28% off on the Dell 27" Gaming Monitor - enjoy a smooth viewing experience with this highly-rated FHD LED flat screen
- Save up to 52% off on a wide range of Full HD, IPS & gaming monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on top-rated Dell, Acer, Samsung & ASUS displays
An annual Amazon celebration which features deals and product launches, Prime Day 2019 is on track to break spending records for the online retailer. Online shoppers purchased more than 100 million products during the Prime Day 2018 sale, which broke records to become the biggest sales event in Amazon's history at the time. In total, Prime members purchased over 300,000 Instant Pot 6 Quart 7-in-1 Multi Use Cookers during last year's sale. Excluding Amazon devices, this was the best-selling overall product.
When does Prime Day start? Prime Day deals begin at 12am PT / 3am ET on Monday, July 15 and run for 48 hours until 11:59pm PT on Tuesday.
The deals team at Deal Tomato track prices to find the best Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PS4 deals for shoppers over Amazon's Prime Day sales event.
