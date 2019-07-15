Gaming PC & Monitor, Xbox One, PS4 & Nintendo Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top Savings for Gamers Identified by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Day 2019 gaming PC, monitor, Xbox, PS4 & Nintendo Switch deals are here. The deals team at Deal Tomato have compared the best gaming deals across the web and are listing them below.

Whilst Prime Day Lightning deals are reserved exclusively for members of Amazon Prime, regular shoppers can still access other deals. Check out the full range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page .

An annual Amazon celebration which features deals and product launches, Prime Day 2019 is on track to break spending records for the online retailer. Online shoppers purchased more than 100 million products during the Prime Day 2018 sale, which broke records to become the biggest sales event in Amazon's history at the time. In total, Prime members purchased over 300,000 Instant Pot 6 Quart 7-in-1 Multi Use Cookers during last year's sale. Excluding Amazon devices, this was the best-selling overall product.

When does Prime Day start? Prime Day deals begin at 12am PT / 3am ET on Monday, July 15 and run for 48 hours until 11:59pm PT on Tuesday.

The deals team at Deal Tomato track prices to find the best Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PS4 deals for shoppers over Amazon's Prime Day sales event.

For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Prime Day page .

