Gaming peripheral market size to increase by USD 5,610.35 million: APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Peripheral Market by Type, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.41% and register an incremental growth of USD 5,610.35 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2023-2027

By region, the global gaming peripheral market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in the number of gamers due to the adoption of gaming as a career option is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The gaming peripheral market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Corsair Gaming Inc.: The company offers gaming peripherals such as monitors, gaming laptops, CPU coolers, and storage.

COUGAR: The company offers gaming peripherals such as headsets, mice, keyboards, and mousepads.

The company offers gaming peripherals such as headsets, mice, keyboards, and mousepads. Creative Technology Ltd.: The company offers gaming peripherals such as headphones, speakers, and sound blasters.

The company offers gaming peripherals such as headphones, speakers, and sound blasters. Kingston Technology Co. Inc.: The company offers gaming peripherals such as Kingston FURY memory.

The company offers gaming peripherals such as Kingston FURY memory. Mad Catz Global Ltd.: The company offers gaming peripherals such as mice, keyboards, headsets, and speakers.

The company offers gaming peripherals such as mice, keyboards, headsets, and speakers. Microsoft Corp.

Plantronics Inc.

Razer Inc.

Sentey Inc.

Shure Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

SteelSeries ApS

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising popularity of e-sports, the increasing availability of advanced gaming consoles, and the emergence of ultra-high definition (HD) TVs and PCs. However, the easy availability of counterfeit products and the high price of gaming peripherals are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

By type , the market is segmented into controllers, headsets, keyboards, gaming mice, and others . The controller's segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into . The controller's segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this gaming peripheral market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gaming peripheral market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gaming peripheral market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gaming peripheral market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming peripheral market vendors

Gaming Peripheral Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,610.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Creative Technology Ltd., DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd., GoodBetterBest Ltd., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Mad Catz Global Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Plantronics Inc., Razer Inc., Sentey Inc., Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SteelSeries ApS, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., Turtle Beach Corp., Logitech International SA, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, and Sharkoon Technologies GmbH Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gaming peripheral market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Controllers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Headsets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Keyboards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Gaming mice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Corsair Gaming Inc.

12.4 COUGAR

12.5 Creative Technology Ltd.

12.6 GoodBetterBest Ltd.

12.7 Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

12.8 Logitech International SA

12.9 Mad Catz Global Ltd.

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

12.11 Plantronics Inc.

12.12 Razer Inc.

12.13 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

12.14 Sentey Inc.

12.15 Sharkoon Technologies GmbH

12.16 Shure Inc.

12.17 Skullcandy Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

