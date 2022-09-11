Gaming Projector Market to Accrue $2.4 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 8.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in popularity of advanced gaming technologies drives the growth of the global gaming projector market. Moreover, a prominent increase in disposable income in developing countries will further boost global market trends.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Gaming Projector Market by Technology (Digital Light Processing (DLP), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)), by Resolution (1080P Resolution, 4K Resolution), by Application (Commercial, Household): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global gaming projector industry was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in popularity of advanced gaming technologies drives the growth of the global gaming projector market. Moreover, a prominent increase in disposable income in developing countries will further boost global market trends. Nonetheless, huge costs related to gaming accessories can create hindrances in the expansion of the global market. However, the huge demand for short-throw gaming projector solutions in the household sector and the popularity of esports gaming activities globally is predicted to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market across the globe. In addition, the improvement of telecom infrastructure is expected to open new facades of growth for the market globally during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic favorably impacted the growth of the global gaming projector market due to an increase in demand for gaming solutions in households and the commercial sector.

The increase in demand for in-home entertainment solutions and the rise in e-commerce activities during the COVID-19 pandemic enhanced the scope of the growth of the global market.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2031 $2.4 billion Growth rate 8.4% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2021 - 2031 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Acer, Benq, Barco, JMGO, JVC, LG Electronics, Nebula, OPTOMA, Samsung Electronics, Seika Epson, Sony Corporation, VAVA, Veiwsonic, XGIMI Technology, Yaber, AAXA Technologies Inc., and Wemaqx Access Table PDF

The Digital Light Processing (DLP) Segment to Dominate the Global Gaming Projector Market in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on the technology, the digital light processing (DLP) segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global gaming projector market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed due to the many benefits that DLP projectors offer for gaming, including their high contrast ratios and fast refresh rates. However, the liquid crystal display (LCD) segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 10.75% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be attributed to the use of liquid crystal display technology by the liquid crystal display (LCD) projectors for producing high-quality images with low input lag, making them ideal for gaming.

The Household Segment to Dominate the global market by 2031

In terms of the application, the household segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global gaming projector market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The expansion of this segment over the forecast timeline is due to the daily increase in the number of gamers in virtual gaming and the requirement for home setup for many gaming devices. However, the commercial segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR of nearly 10.39% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental surge can be due to the increase in the number of professional gamers and the rise in the prize money for gaming tournaments. Apart from this, the thriving esports sector will boost the growth of the commercial segment.

Asia-Pacific to Retain Global Market Domination over 2022-2031

By Region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for two-fifths of the global gaming projector market share in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the rise in government and private vendors' investments in next-generation gaming projector solutions and the presence of a strong 5G network infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the LAMEA gaming projector market is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 11.62% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to untapped growth opportunities offered by the region to advanced gaming applications. Furthermore, the report analyzes other regions such as Europe and North America.

The report analyzes these key players in the global gaming projector market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

Single Chip Projection



