Gaming Revolution! SpookyZ’s technology instantly transforms any game you love into a Play-To-Earn Web3 game

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2023 SpookyZ Gaming Studio is disrupting and reinventing the future of gaming by creating the first truly agnostic universal inGame wallet and payment gateway platform integrated with its own native token (SPZ). This key innovation allows SpookyZ's technology to be seamlessly integrated into any existing classic Web2 or MMO game turning it instantly into a Web3 Play-To-Earn game, bringing new life and excitement to the games you love. SpookyZ is currently integrating the best in class multiplayer adventure games like Grand Theft Auto and DayZ, layering them with our technology to enable instant Play-to-Earn (P2E) immersive functionality.

SpookyZ's technology is bridging the gap for traditional Web2 gaming studios to seamlessly enter the fast growing Web3 games market which is projected to grow to $67 Billion by 2027, by simply integrating and layering our technology effortlessly to their existing games.

SpookyZ has created a new metaverse ecosystem with innovative gaming economies, monetization models and game asset tokenisation, which is integrated with our SPZ native token. This ensures that gamers can earn real-world money while playing their favorite games, with an advance inGame wallet that seamlessly connect to MetaMask and other secure wallets allowing tokens to be freely traded, swapped, sold using both DEX and CEX exchanges ensuring unprecedented transparency of all inGame digital transactions. SpookyZ is providing the most sophisticated inGame economic model that can be easily and cheaply integrated into existing Web2 games, bringing a previously unimaginable layer of inGame dynamism to classic games we all love.

SpookyZ have implemented a simple, sophisticated inGame tokenomics model that always ensures that 2% of all transactions are burned, a 5% tax on transactions and 3% of SPZ tokens are paid to the inGame reward pool. SpookyZ has passed a comprehensive and stringent technology and Smart Contract Audit and KYC compliance conducted by SolidProof, a leading Tier-One German Blockchain Security Company. Giving Web2 gaming studios total confidence when integrating our technology including our investors, gamers and community.

SpookyZ allows players to have full access to all information about transactions, providing a Provably Fair and secure platform for total inGame peace of mind. Our technology gives gamers the ability to use their skills to make real-world money and build profits from playing their favorite games. How much money they make depends entirely on their inGame strategy and skill level, the possibilities is endless.

Another key SpookyZ innovation is that gamers will have full digital ownership of all their assets including any SPZ tokens. They have complete freedom to use, trade, swap, store, sell or cash out for real-world money, the choice is completely theirs.

SpookyZ have assembled an expert multidisciplinary team that is absolutely passionate about the transformational power of Web3 gaming. The aim of our team is to fundamentally change the way games are perceived and played. Our technology which can instantly transform any existing Web2 game into a dynamic Web3 game seamlessly is now commercially available bringing a new era in gaming. We are keen to work, collaborate or partner with investors, distributors or content creators. Please feel free to reach out to our team and let's build the future of Web3 gaming together.

About SPOOKYZ

SpookyZ is disrupting gaming by utilising Blockchain to create new inGame economies and asset tokenisation that allows gamers to earn real-world money in our metaverse .We have created an agnostic universal integrated crypto wallet and payment gateway platform with its own native tokens (SPZ) that can be integrated into any Web2 game enabling it to become a Web3 P2E game, seamlessly bringing Blockchain and crypto to the masses.

