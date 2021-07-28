Gaming Simulators Market Segmentation by End-user and Geography | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Factors such as integration of VR Headsets will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gaming simulators market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Gaming Simulators Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Gaming Simulators Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial



Residential

Type

Racing



Shooting



Flight

Component

Hardware



Software

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Gaming Simulators Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the gaming simulators market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3D perception Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden BV, CXC Simulations Ltd., D-BOX Technologies Inc., GTR Simulators Inc., Guillemot Corporation SA, Lean Games Ltd., Sony Corp., and The AEgis Technologies Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gaming Simulators Market size

Gaming Simulators Market trends

Gaming Simulators Market analysis

The gaming simulators market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The integration of VR Headsets will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high maintenance costs will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gaming simulators market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gaming Simulators Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming simulators market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gaming simulators market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gaming simulators market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming simulators market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for Interactive home entertainment

2.3.1 Content origination

2.3.2 Application development

2.3.3 Hardware manufacturers

2.3.4 Publishing and aggregation

2.3.5 Wireless application service

2.3.6 Portal provisioning

2.3.7 Mobile delivery

2.3.8 User interactivity provisioning

2.3.9 Distribution and retailing of video games

2.3.10 Billing and customer care

2.3.11 Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

3.4.1 Market outlook

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End User

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Commercial

Residential

Commercial was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 18%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 18% between 2019 and 2024.

Buy the full gaming simulators market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 17: End User - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End User

Exhibit 18: Comparison by End User

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 19: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 21: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 22: Residential - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 24: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End User

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End User

6. Market Segmentation by Type

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Racing

Shooting

Flight

Racing was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market (around 18%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 8% between 2019 and 2024.

Buy the full gaming simulators market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type

6.3 Racing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 28: Racing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Racing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 30: Racing - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.4 Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 31: Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 33: Shooting - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.5 Flight - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 34: Flight - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Flight - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 36: Flight - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type

7. Market Segmentation by Component

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Hardware

Software

Hardware was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 18%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 15% between 2019 and 2024.

Buy the full gaming simulators market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Component - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 39: Comparison by Component

7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 40: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Hardware- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 42: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 43: Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 45: Software - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

7.4 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Component

8. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 47: Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 4% between 2019 and 2024, which is faster than the overall market.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 48: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 49: Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 50: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 52: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 53: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 54: Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 55: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 56: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 58: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 59: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 61: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 62: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 64: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 65: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.1.1 Gaming simulators integrated with VR headsets

10.1.2 Increasing sophistication of games

10.1.3 Gaming simulators provide the ultimate gaming experience

10.2 Market challenges

10.2.1 Gaming simulators are expensive

10.2.2 High maintenance costs

10.2.3 Health-related issues

Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market Trends

10.3.1 Acceptance of 360-degree camera as next-generation technology in gaming simulator market

10.3.2 Use of gaming simulators for training

10.3.3 Increase in physical activity while playing

11. Vendor Landscape

11.1 Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 68: Vendor landscape

11.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.

Exhibit 69: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 70: Industry risks

12. Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 71: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 72: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3D perception Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.4 CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.5 Cruden BV

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.6 CXC Simulations Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.7 D-BOX Technologies Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.8 GTR Simulators Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.9 Guillemot Corporation SA

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.10 Lean Games Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.11 Sony Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12.12 The AEgis Technologies Group

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

13. Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.1.1 Market definition

13.1.2 Objectives

13.1.3 Notes and caveats

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 113: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 114: Research Methodology

Exhibit 115: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 116: Information sources

13.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 117: List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

