Gaming Simulators Market Segmentation by End-user and Geography | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | Technavio

Set to grow by USD 8.58 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the gaming simulators market to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 19%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Factors such as integration of VR Headsets will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gaming simulators market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Gaming Simulators Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Gaming Simulators Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Commercial
    • Residential
  • Type
    • Racing
    • Shooting
    • Flight
  • Component
    • Hardware
    • Software
  • Geographic
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Gaming Simulators Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the gaming simulators market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3D perception Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden BV, CXC Simulations Ltd., D-BOX Technologies Inc., GTR Simulators Inc., Guillemot Corporation SA, Lean Games Ltd., Sony Corp., and The AEgis Technologies Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Gaming Simulators Market size
  • Gaming Simulators Market trends
  • Gaming Simulators Market analysis

The gaming simulators market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The integration of VR Headsets will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high maintenance costs will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gaming simulators market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gaming Simulators Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming simulators market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the gaming simulators market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the gaming simulators market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming simulators market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                                                           

2. Market Landscape                                                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem                                             

        Exhibit 01:  Parent market                                        

                2.2 Market characteristics                                      

        Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics                                        

                2.3 Value chain analysis                                           

        Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for Interactive home entertainment                                      

                                2.3.1 Content origination                          

                                2.3.2 Application development               

                                2.3.3 Hardware manufacturers                               

                                2.3.4 Publishing and aggregation                           

                                2.3.5 Wireless application service                          

                                2.3.6 Portal provisioning                            

                                2.3.7 Mobile delivery                  

                                2.3.8 User interactivity provisioning                      

                                2.3.9 Distribution and retailing of video games                                

                                2.3.10 Billing and customer care                             

                                2.3.11 Marketing and sales                       

        Support activities                                          

        Innovations                                     

3. Market Sizing                                                       

                3.1 Market definition                               

        Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition                                          

                3.2 Market segment analysis                                 

        Exhibit 05:  Market segments                                  

                3.3 Market size 2019                                 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024                                   

                                3.4.1 Market outlook                  

        Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                       

Exhibit 07:  Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

        Exhibit 08:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                          

4. Five Forces Analysis                                                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary                                        

        Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025                                       

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers                                           

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers                                       

                4.4 Threat of new entrants                                    

                4.5 Threat of substitutes                                         

                4.6 Threat of rivalry                                   

                4.7 Market condition                                

        Market condition - Five forces 2020                                       

5. Market Segmentation by End User                                                             

                The segments covered in this chapter are:                                       

  • Commercial                                     
  • Residential                                      

Commercial was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 18%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 18% between 2019 and 2024.

                5.1 Market segments                               

        Exhibit 17: End User - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)                                       

                5.2 Comparison by End User                                  

        Exhibit 18: Comparison by End User                                     

                5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                               

        Exhibit 19: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                             

Exhibit 20: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                 

        Exhibit 21: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                              

                5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                

        Exhibit 22: Residential - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                               

Exhibit 23: Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

        Exhibit 24: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                

                5.5 Market opportunity by End User                                  

        Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End User                                      

6. Market Segmentation by Type                                                     

                The segments covered in this chapter are:                                       

  • Racing                                               
  • Shooting                                           
  • Flight                                 

Racing was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market (around 18%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 8% between 2019 and 2024.

                6.1 Market segments                               

        Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)                               

                6.2 Comparison by Type                                          

        Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type                                              

                6.3 Racing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                         

        Exhibit 28: Racing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                        

Exhibit 29: Racing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

        Exhibit 30: Racing - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                         

                6.4 Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                     

        Exhibit 31: Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                   

Exhibit 32: Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

        Exhibit 33: Shooting - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                    

                6.5 Flight - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                           

        Exhibit 34: Flight - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                          

Exhibit 35: Flight - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

        Exhibit 36: Flight - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                           

                6.6 Market opportunity by Type                                          

        Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type                                              

7. Market Segmentation by Component                                                       

                The segments covered in this chapter are:                                       

  • Hardware                                         
  • Software                                          

Hardware was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 18%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 15% between 2019 and 2024.       

                7.1 Market segments                               

        Exhibit 38: Component - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)                                 

                7.2 Comparison by Component                                            

        Exhibit 39: Comparison by Component                               

                7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                   

        Exhibit 40: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                 

Exhibit 41: Hardware- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

        Exhibit 42: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                  

                7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                    

        Exhibit 43: Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                   

Exhibit 44: Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

        Exhibit 45: Software - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                    

                7.4 Market opportunity by Component                                            

        Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Component                                

8. Customer landscape                                                         

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria             

        Exhibit 47: Customer landscape                                              

9. Geographic Landscape                                                     

                The regions covered in the report are:                                              

  • North America                                               
  • Europe                                              
  • APAC                                 
  • South America                                               
  • MEA                                   

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 4% between 2019 and 2024, which is faster than the overall market.

                9.1 Geographic segmentation                               

        Exhibit 48: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)                                

                9.2 Geographic comparison                                   

        Exhibit 49: Geographic comparison                                       

                9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                         

        Exhibit 50: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                        

Exhibit 51: North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact                                 

        Exhibit 52: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                         

                9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                         

        Exhibit 53: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                       

Exhibit 54: Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact                                                

        Exhibit 55: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                        

                9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                            

        Exhibit 56: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                          

Exhibit 57: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

        Exhibit 58: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                            

                9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                         

        Exhibit 59: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                        

Exhibit 60: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                 

        Exhibit 61: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                         

                9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                             

        Exhibit 62: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                           

Exhibit 63: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                 

        Exhibit 64: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                             

                9.8 Key leading countries                                        

        Exhibit 65: Key leading countries                                            

                9.9 Market opportunity by geography                               

        Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)                                              

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                                                

                10.1 Market drivers                                   

        10.1.1 Gaming simulators integrated with VR headsets                               

        10.1.2 Increasing sophistication of games                                          

        10.1.3 Gaming simulators provide the ultimate gaming experience                                        

                10.2 Market challenges                                            

        10.2.1 Gaming simulators are expensive                                            

        10.2.2 High maintenance costs                               

        10.2.3 Health-related issues                                     

        Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges                                      

                10.3 Market Trends                                   

10.3.1 Acceptance of 360-degree camera as next-generation technology in gaming simulator market                                                

        10.3.2 Use of gaming simulators for training                                     

        10.3.3 Increase in physical activity while playing                                              

11. Vendor Landscape                                                           

                11.1 Vendor Landscape                                           

        Exhibit 68: Vendor landscape                                  

                11.2 Landscape disruption                                      

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.                                        

        Exhibit 69: Landscape disruption                                            

        Exhibit 70: Industry risks                                            

12. Vendor Analysis                                               

                12.1 Vendors covered                                              

        Exhibit 71: Vendors covered                                    

                12.2 Market positioning of vendors                                    

        Exhibit 72: Market positioning of vendors                                          

                12.3 3D perception Inc.                                           

        Overview                                         

        Business Segments                                      

        Key Offering                                   

                12.4 CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd.                                         

        Overview                                         

        Business Segments                                      

        Key Offering                                   

                12.5 Cruden BV                                           

        Overview                                         

        Business Segments                                      

        Key Offering                                   

                12.6 CXC Simulations Ltd.                                        

        Overview                                         

        Business Segments                                      

        Key Offering                                                   

                12.7 D-BOX Technologies Inc.                                                

        Overview                                         

        Business Segments                                      

        Key Offering                                   

                12.8 GTR Simulators Inc.                                          

        Overview                                         

        Business Segments                                      

        Key Offering                                   

                12.9 Guillemot Corporation SA                                             

       Overview                                         

        Business Segments                                      

        Key Offering                                   

                12.10 Lean Games Ltd.                                             

        Overview                                         

        Business Segments                                      

        Key Offering                                   

                12.11 Sony Corp.                                        

        Overview                                         

        Business Segments                                      

        Key Offering                                                   

                12.12 The AEgis Technologies Group                                  

        Overview                                         

        Business Segments                                      

        Key Offering                                                   

13. Appendix                                                            

                13.1 Scope of the report                                         

        13.1.1 Market definition                                            

        13.1.2 Objectives                                          

        13.1.3 Notes and caveats                                           

                13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$                                            

        Exhibit 113: Currency conversion rates for US$                                

                13.3 Research Methodology                                 

        Exhibit 114: Research Methodology                                     

        Exhibit 115: Validation techniques employed for market sizing                                 

        Exhibit 116: Information sources                                            

                13.4 List of abbreviations                                        

                            Exhibit 117: List of abbreviations         

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

