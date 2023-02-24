Gaming simulators market size to grow at a CAGR of 17.58% by 2027; Historic market size valued at USD 7,245.51 million in 2017 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gaming simulators market size is estimated to grow by USD 13060.47 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.58% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. North America will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global Gaming Simulators Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Simulators Market 2023-2027

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Component (Hardware and Software), End-user (Commercial and Residential), Type (Racing, Shooting, and Flight), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of vendors offering gaming equipment and rising investments to enhance the gaming experience of users.

Get detailed insights into the market growth across all segments – Buy the report

Geography Overview

By geography, the global gaming simulators market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gaming simulators market.

North America will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The high average disposable income of the population is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing popularity of e-sport leagues is supporting the growth of the gaming simulators market in North America .

For insights on global, regional, and country level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Gaming Simulators Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing sophistication of games is driving the growth of the market.

The gaming industry is continuously evolving and is witnessing the development of several gaming titles designed specifically for various consumer segments.

A diverse group of consumers playing games for a variety of reasons, such as for entertainment, to escape from reality, or to relieve stress is expanding.

This is leading to the advent of more sophisticated and advanced games, which is increasing the demand for gaming simulators.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of gaming simulators for training is a key trend in the market.

The application areas of gaming simulators is expanding beyond the gaming and entertainment industries.

In June 2021 , Google LLC launched an ML-based system that game developers can use to quickly and efficiently train game-testing agents, helping developers find serious bugs quickly while allowing human testers to focus on more complex and intricate problems.

, Google LLC launched an ML-based system that game developers can use to quickly and efficiently train game-testing agents, helping developers find serious bugs quickly while allowing human testers to focus on more complex and intricate problems. Learning simulators are also being used to provide real-life-like driving conditions without physically being at risk.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High maintenance costs are major challenges in the market.

Gaming simulators are prone to damage due to increased motion simulators and heavy use.

Their high demand and rugged use, especially in commercial spaces reduce the lifecycle and increase maintenance costs.

This reduces the ROI from a business standpoint.

D Know more about the driver, trend, and challenges , Download a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this gaming simulators market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gaming simulators market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gaming simulators market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gaming simulators market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming simulators market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The mobile gaming market size is predicted to surge to USD 66.43 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 12.26%. The popularity of multiplayer mobile games is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growth of alternative gaming platforms may impede the market growth.

size is predicted to surge to from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 12.26%. The popularity of multiplayer mobile games is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growth of alternative gaming platforms may impede the market growth. The predicted growth for the video game market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 73.62 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.59%. The rising penetration of smartphones and improving internet access is notably driving the video game market growth, although factors such as the growing cost of game development may impede the market growth.

Gaming Simulators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13060.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D perception AS, Adacel Technologies Ltd., Aero Simulation Inc., Atomic Motion Systems, BLUEHALO LLC, CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd, Cruden, CXC Simulations, D BOX Technologies Inc., Eleetus LLC, GTR Simulators, Guillemot Corp. SA, Hammacher Schlemmer and Co. Inc., Lean Games Ltd., Playseat BV, RSEAT Ltd., Simtechpro SL, SimXperience, Sony Group Corp., and Vesaro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's communication services market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gaming simulators market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gaming simulators market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 45: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 47: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 57: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 58: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 60: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Comparison by Type

8.3 Racing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Racing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Racing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Racing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Racing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Shooting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Chart on Shooting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Shooting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Shooting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Shooting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Flight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on Flight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Flight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on Flight - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Flight - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 75: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 76: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 78: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 108: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 112: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 116: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 120: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 3D perception AS

Exhibit 127: 3D perception AS - Overview



Exhibit 128: 3D perception AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: 3D perception AS - Key offerings

13.4 Adacel Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Adacel Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Adacel Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Adacel Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Adacel Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

13.5 Aero Simulation Inc.

Exhibit 134: Aero Simulation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Aero Simulation Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Aero Simulation Inc. - Key offerings

13.6 BLUEHALO LLC

Exhibit 137: BLUEHALO LLC - Overview



Exhibit 138: BLUEHALO LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: BLUEHALO LLC - Key news



Exhibit 140: BLUEHALO LLC - Key offerings

13.7 CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd

Exhibit 141: CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 142: CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd - Key offerings

13.8 Cruden

Exhibit 144: Cruden - Overview



Exhibit 145: Cruden - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Cruden - Key offerings

13.9 CXC Simulations

Exhibit 147: CXC Simulations - Overview



Exhibit 148: CXC Simulations - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: CXC Simulations - Key offerings

13.10 D BOX Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 150: D BOX Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: D BOX Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: D BOX Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: D BOX Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

13.11 Eleetus LLC

Exhibit 154: Eleetus LLC - Overview



Exhibit 155: Eleetus LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Eleetus LLC - Key offerings

13.12 GTR Simulators

Exhibit 157: GTR Simulators - Overview



Exhibit 158: GTR Simulators - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: GTR Simulators - Key offerings

13.13 Guillemot Corp. SA

Exhibit 160: Guillemot Corp. SA - Overview



Exhibit 161: Guillemot Corp. SA - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Guillemot Corp. SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Guillemot Corp. SA - Segment focus

13.14 Hammacher Schlemmer and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 164: Hammacher Schlemmer and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Hammacher Schlemmer and Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Hammacher Schlemmer and Co. Inc. - Key offerings

13.15 Playseat BV

Exhibit 167: Playseat BV - Overview



Exhibit 168: Playseat BV - Key offerings

13.16 RSEAT Ltd.

Exhibit 169: RSEAT Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: RSEAT Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: RSEAT Ltd. - Key offerings

13.17 Vesaro Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Vesaro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Vesaro Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Vesaro Ltd. - Key offerings

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio