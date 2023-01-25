Gaming Software Market: Growing access to high-speed Internet through 5G technology in countries like Germany and Japan driving the adoption of gaming platforms - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany is home to Europe's biggest gaming market. It is the largest in Europe and the fifth largest internationally. The Covid-19 crisis had a seemingly favorable effect on industry fortunes in 2020, driving demand to record levels as the population came to terms with strict contact and lockdown restrictions. Germany's highly diversified computer and video game market provides tremendous opportunities in several segments including online games, in-app purchases, and games software. To know more, Buy the Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Software Market 2023-2027

The global gaming software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 48.01 million. The mobile games segment dominated the global gaming software market in 2019, with a revenue of $46.03 billion. Mobile games include gaming software developed for mobile phones and tablets. The availability of low-cost, large-screen mobile phones with high display resolution and the growing access to high-speed Internet through 5G technology in countries such as China, the US, Germany, and the UK is driving the adoption of mobile devices as a gaming platform.

Technavio report extensively covers market segmentation by type (mobile games, console games, and PC games), revenue stream (BOX/CD game, shareware, freeware, and in-app purchases), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). It also includes an in-depth analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges. Furthermore, the report consists of historic market data from 2017 to 2021.

The report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15+ market vendors including Activision Blizzard Inc., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., AT and T Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., Daybreak Game Co. LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Konami Group Corp., Krafton Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Playtika Holding Corp., Roblox Corp., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment, and Unity Software Inc. To know about the vendor offerings - Download a PDF Sample!

The game development software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 59.31 million . The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including the rising demand for PC gaming and gaming consoles, the increase in demand for mobile gaming, and the growing popularity of eSports tournaments.



is estimated to at a CAGR of between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including the rising demand for PC gaming and gaming consoles, the increase in demand for mobile gaming, and the growing popularity of eSports tournaments. The game streaming market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.15% and the market share will increase to USD 1.14 billion from 2021 to 2026. The increasing popularity of esports tournaments is notably driving the game streaming market growth.

Gaming Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gaming software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gaming software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming software market vendors

Gaming Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 48.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., AT and T Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., Daybreak Game Co. LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Konami Group Corp., Krafton Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Playtika Holding Corp., Roblox Corp., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment, and Unity Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gaming software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gaming software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Revenue Stream Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Revenue Stream Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Mobile games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Mobile games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mobile games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Mobile games - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mobile games - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Console games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Console games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Console games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Console games - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Console games - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 PC games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on PC games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on PC games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on PC games - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on PC games - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Revenue Stream - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Revenue Stream - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Revenue Stream

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Revenue Stream



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Revenue Stream

7.3 Box/CD game - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Box/CD game - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Box/CD game - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Box/CD game - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Box/CD game - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Shareware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Shareware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Shareware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Shareware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Shareware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Freeware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Freeware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Freeware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Freeware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Freeware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 In-app purchases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on In-app purchases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on In-app purchases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on In-app purchases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on In-app purchases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Revenue Stream

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Revenue Stream ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

Exhibit 120: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 129: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: AT and T Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Electronic Arts Inc.

Exhibit 134: Electronic Arts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Electronic Arts Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Electronic Arts Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Krafton Inc.

Exhibit 137: Krafton Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Krafton Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Krafton Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 140: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Playtika Holding Corp.

Exhibit 148: Playtika Holding Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Playtika Holding Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Playtika Holding Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Roblox Corp.

Exhibit 151: Roblox Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Roblox Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Roblox Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 154: Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 158: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

Exhibit 163: Take Two Interactive Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Take Two Interactive Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Take Two Interactive Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Exhibit 166: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 167: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 168: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 169: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Ubisoft Entertainment

Exhibit 170: Ubisoft Entertainment - Overview



Exhibit 171: Ubisoft Entertainment - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Ubisoft Entertainment - Key news



Exhibit 173: Ubisoft Entertainment - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Ubisoft Entertainment - Segment focus

12.17 Unity Software Inc.

Exhibit 175: Unity Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Unity Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Unity Software Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

