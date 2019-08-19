Gaming Standards Association (GSA) Announces its 2019 Technology Summit: "Focus on Artificial Intelligence"

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The exciting world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be the subject of the Gaming Standards Association's (GSA) latest Technology Summit (GSATS), "Focus on Artificial Intelligence." This crucial technology event for the gaming industry takes place November 6 and 7 at the Hyatt Regency in San Diego, Calif.

The in-depth summit is a follow up to last year's overwhelmingly successful summit, "Focus on Blockchain." Registration is available now at https://www.gamingstandards.com/en/gsa-technology-summit-focus-artificial-intelligence.

AI is defined as "the ability for computer-based programs to parse large volumes of data, identify patterns, learn those patterns, discern probable outcomes and make recommended actions based on that learning."

As defined, AI has great applicability in the global gaming industry with use cases ranging from responsible gaming, such as, the early identification of potential problem gamers based on analysis of actions and the evaluation of pertinent big data, to tracking patrons feelings and analyzing their needs and interests allowing for the creation of better gaming experiences, anti-money laundering, identifying most valuable players, identifying efficiencies for revenue maximization, and a host of others.

Leading AI experts from around the world are scheduled to present at the event, including:

Dr. Stasi Baran ~ COO, nQube Data Science Inc.

~ COO, nQube Data Science Inc. Mr. Kiran Brahmandam ~ CEO, Gaming Analytics

~ CEO, Gaming Analytics Mr. Andrew Cardno ~ CEO, Innovation Gaming Group

~ CEO, Innovation Gaming Group Dr. Gavin Clarkson ~ Managing Director, Native American Capital

~ Managing Director, Native American Capital Mr. Simo Dragicevic ~ Founder and CEO BetBuddy, a Playtech Company

~ Founder and CEO BetBuddy, a Playtech Company Mr. John English ~ Partner, MD Sports and Technology, Global Market Advisors

~ Partner, MD Sports and Technology, Global Market Advisors Mr. Earle Hall ~ CEO AXES.ai

~ CEO AXES.ai Mr. Tim Huckaby ~ Founder and Executive Chairman, VSBLTY

~ Founder and Executive Chairman, VSBLTY Mr. Amit Likhyani ~ Account Executive, Dynatrace

Mr. Mark Pace ~ Managing Director, GSA Europe

~ Managing Director, GSA Europe Mr. Clayton Peister ~ Managing Director, Differential Labs

~ Managing Director, Differential Labs Mr. Joseph Pisano ~ Founder and CEO, Jade Group Companies

~ Founder and CEO, Jade Group Companies Mr. Nimish Purohit ~ Sr. Director, Tech. Compliance, Aristocrat Technologies

~ Sr. Director, Tech. Compliance, Aristocrat Technologies Mr. Travis Siegfried ~ Global Cognitive AI & Vision Solution Eng., IBM

~ Global Cognitive AI & Vision Solution Eng., IBM Dr. Ralph Thomas ~ Founder and President, Education Revolution LLC

~ Founder and President, Education Revolution LLC Mr. Markus Van Kempen ~ Corporate Strategy Executive, IBM

~ Corporate Strategy Executive, IBM Dr. Johannes Wilms ~ Sr. Data Scientist, NOVOMATIC AG

~ Sr. Data Scientist, NOVOMATIC AG Mr. George Yang ~ Founder and CEO, AI PROS

GSA is gratified to recognize our event sponsors: Diamond sponsor AXES.ai, a Cloud Information Management Platform that licenses actionable intelligence and applications to the Global Gaming & Amusement Industry and Platinum NOVOMATIC AG, a producer of high-tech gaming equipment and operator of electronic casinos, regular casinos and sports betting outlets, as well as a technology and service partner in the lottery segment.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. To become a sponsor of this important event, contact Peter DeRaedt, GSA President at pres@gamingstandards.com.

There is a GSA level of membership to fit every budget. For more information, visit www.gamingstandards.com.

GSA Platinum members include: Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; Microgaming Software Systems, LTD.; NOVOMATIC AG; Playtech, (PTEC.L) & Scientific Games International (SGMS).

Other members include: ABARIS, INC; Adlink Technology Inc.; Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Alphaslot; Amatic Industries GmbH; AmTote International; APEX pro gaming; Ares Way; Aruze Gaming America, Inc.; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; AXES.ai; BMM Testlabs; Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited; Canadian Gaming Association; Casinos Austria; ComTrade Gaming; Combination AB; Crane Payment Innovations (CPI); European Casino Association; Everi; Fortunet; Foxwoods Resort Casino; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Genlot Game Technology Co., Ltd.; Grand Vision Gaming; Grover Gaming Inc.; Incredible Technologies; Intralot S.A. (INLr.AT); Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; JCM Global; M3 Technology Solutions, LLC; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation; Maxgaming; Mobile Gaming Monitoring On GmbH; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Oregon Lottery; Paltronics Australasia Pty. Ltd.; PSM Tech; PVS Australia Pty, Ltd.; Quixant; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Smernax Holdings Ltd.; Synergy Blue; U1 Gaming; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; VEIKKAUS; Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

