Gaming Standards Association (GSA) Hosts Annual & Technical Committee Meetings during G2E

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Standards Association (GSA) will bring the industry together with a series of events taking place during the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), including the Annual GSA meeting, a cocktail reception sponsored by Howard and Howard, and Technical Committee Meetings hosted by Konami Gaming.

"GSA standards power the games and systems attendees will see on the G2E tradeshow floor. A wide range of suppliers will present innovative products that operators from all over the world will want on their casinos floors. GSA standards make a lot of those implementations possible, seamlessly, allowing suppliers to be creative, and allowing operators to offer new and exciting experiences to their customers. GSA standards provides the glue that keeps the industry together," said GSA President Peter DeRaedt.

GSA standards and the future of gaming will be the focus of GSA's Technical Committee Meeting, held at Konami Gaming's offices in Las Vegas on October 16 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm.

Also on October 16, GSA invites the industry to attend its Annual Meeting and Cocktail Reception. This event takes place from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Canaletto Restaurant inside the Venetian Resort. The event features networking, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres as well as information on the current state of GSA's standards.

Following soon after G2E, GSA's 2019 Technology Summit presents "Focus on Artificial Intelligence," a crucial technology event for the gaming industry. The Summit takes place November 6 and 7 at the Hyatt Regency in San Diego, CA.

GSA is gratified to recognize our Technology Summit sponsors. AXES.ai, a Cloud Information Management Platform that licenses actionable intelligence and applications to the Global Gaming & Amusement Industry will sponsor at the Diamond level.

NOVOMATIC AG, a producer of high-tech gaming equipment and operator of electronic casinos, regular casinos and sports betting outlets, as well as a technology and service partner in the lottery segment sponsors this event at the Platinum level.

Attendees can register today for any of GSA's events by visiting GSA's website at www.gamingstandards.com.

GSA Platinum members include: Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; Microgaming Software Systems, LTD.; NOVOMATIC AG; Playtech, (PTEC.L) & Scientific Games International (SGMS).

Other members include: ABARIS, INC; Adlink Technology Inc.; Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Alphaslot; Amatic Industries GmbH; AmTote International; APEX pro gaming; Ares Way; Aruze Gaming America, Inc.; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; AXES.ai; BMM Testlabs; Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited; Canadian Gaming Association; Casinos Austria; ComTrade Gaming; Combination AB; Crane Payment Innovations (CPI); European Casino Association; Everi; Fortunet; Foxwoods Resort Casino; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Genlot Game Technology Co., Ltd.; Grand Vision Gaming; Grover Gaming Inc.; Incredible Technologies; Intralot S.A. (INLr.AT); Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; JCM Global; M3 Technology Solutions, LLC; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation; Maxgaming; Mobile Gaming Monitoring On GmbH; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Oregon Lottery; Paltronics Australasia Pty. Ltd.; PSM Tech; PVS Australia Pty, Ltd.; Quixant; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Smernax Holdings Ltd.; Synergy Blue; U1 Gaming; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; VEIKKAUS; Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

CONTACT:

Peter DeRaedt

Gaming Standards Association Paul Speirs-Hernandez

Steinbeck Communications President President Tel: +1 (775) 846-4422 +1 (702) 413-4278 E-mail: pdr@gamingstandards.com paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

SOURCE Gaming Standards Association

