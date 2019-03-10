Gaming Standards Association joins the new Japan Gaming Market establishing GSA Japan

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Standards Association (GSA) has established a presence in Japan. GSA Japan will provide relevant educational services and act as a conduit offering unbiased gaming industry information and education on the technical aspects of gaming and regulation to the relevant authorities, as well as Japanese business entities that wish to enter the gaming industry.

The Gaming Standards Association is a well-known and respected industry body, with long established policies and practices. The Japanese market is actively looking for the right answers and GSA Japan is here to provide them.

Japan's rich economic power and technological strength will lend itself towards learning from practices in other countries and developing solutions that are of the highest standards and integrity. With the addition of the casino industry, Japan can develop a strong tourism industry that will be highly competitive internationally.

GSA President, Peter DeRaedt: "For more than 20 years GSA have brought together the industry and policy domains and successfully facilitated discussions leading to the creation of a number of key standards that provide an important level of transparency to governments, regulators, operators, and manufacturers. As a non-profit international trade association, we have always stayed true to our mission of being the leading gaming standards forum, creating value by facilitating innovation and efficiencies for the gaming industry. We are looking forward to supporting the Japanese government and its representatives with the unbiased information they are looking for."

GSA Japan Managing Director, Mr. Kaji Takeshi: "The Japanese Government stipulates that casinos are developed using the world's highest standards of regulation to guarantee the integrity of casino management, along with its supporting systems to avoid any possible adverse side effects. In order to fulfill this important goal, and to develop the casino industry and create better-integrated resorts that conform to international standards, a good partner like GSA is of great value. The support of a sincere and experienced guide is optimal to be successful."

There is a level of membership for every type of company. Is your organization interested in working with GSA on the creation of future standards? Please join us – visit www.gamingstandards.com to learn more, and follow GSA on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

GSA Platinum members include: Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; Microgaming Software Systems, LTD.; NOVOMATIC AG; Playtech, (PTEC.L) & Scientific Games International (SGMS).

Other members include: Adlink Technology Inc.; Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Alphaslot; Amatic Industries GmbH; AmTote International; APEX pro gaming; Appolonia; Ares Way; Aruze Gaming America, Inc.; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; AxesNetwork Solutions Inc.; BMM Testlabs; Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited; Canadian Gaming Association; Casinos Austria; Cashpoint Payment Solutions; ComTrade Gaming; Combination AB; Crane Payment Innovations (CPI); DRGT Europe; European Casino Association; Everi; Fortunet; Foxwoods Resort Casino; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Genlot Game Technology Co., Ltd.; Grand Vision Gaming; House Advantage; Incredible Technologies; Intralot S.A. (INLr.AT); Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; JCM Global; Loto-Québec; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation; Maxgaming; Mobile Gaming Monitoring On GmbH; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Oregon Lottery; Paltronics Australasia Pty. Ltd.; PVS Australia Pty, Ltd.; Quixant; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Smernax Holdings Ltd.; Synergy Blue; U1 Gaming; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; VEIKKAUS; Western Canada Lottery Corporation; Wojskowe Zaklady Lacznosci Nr 1 S.A.

CONTACT:



Peter DeRaedt

Gaming Standards Association Paul Speirs-Hernandez

Steinbeck Communications Takeshi Kaji

Gaming Standards Association Japan President President Managing Director Tel: +1 (775) 846-4422 +1 (702) 413-4278 +81-90-1507-5515 pdr@gamingstandards.com paul@steinbeckcommunications.com kaji@gamingstandards.com

SOURCE Gaming Standards Association

Related Links

http://www.gamingstandards.com

