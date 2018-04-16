Gaming Statistics Printing Kiosk Invented (OCM-1213)

An inventor from Torrance, Calif., has invented GAME TO CARD KIOSK, an interactive digital kiosk that allows a user who plays online or computer games to integrate their own game statistics or award levels onto various types of printable products such as ID or business cards, fake driver's licenses, fake money, and more. "I am an avid gamer and this idea came to me when I decided to try to invent new video game products," said the inventor. GAME TO CARD KIOSK not only allows gaming enthusiasts to showcase their achievements, but it also serves as motivation to progress. It could be used with an infinate number of games and is user-friendly.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

