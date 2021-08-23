Gaming Technologies Appoints WPP's GREY as Global Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GMGT) ("Gametech"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today it has selected WPP's Grey, one of the world´s top advertising and marketing organizations, for the development and introduction of all Gametech brands, including Vale, in Latin America and the U.S.

Grey will lead the assignment out of its Ecuador office in collaboration with other international agency partners, and take responsibility for brand strategy, digital, performance and integrated marketing efforts.

Starting with the launch of a new interface for their platform in Mexico, Gametech is currently working on developing different markets to bring a new experience in entertainment, from online gaming, online casino to sports betting for the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Jason Drummond, founder and CEO of Gametech, stated, "We are excited to be working with the fantastic team at Grey. Their fresh approach to marketing and branding in the online gaming industry is a perfect fit for Gametech's ambitious growth plans for Vale. They filled our need of having a world class creative agency with offices throughout Latin American and the U.S. to support the launch of Vale in new markets, with a goal to sign up millions of new players."

Eduardo Maruri, VP. Global Creative Board of GREY stated: "It´s really exciting to be working with GAMETECH, a leading gaming company, with an original proposition. I am sure together we will be able to create a very compelling and innovative journey for its brands now that they are entering Latin America."

The agency efforts will be led by Santiago Crespo, Grey Ecuador's Chief Innovation Officer, along with a top multidisciplinary team, to deliver the best creative and strategic work for Vale.

Gametech partnered with Big Bola Casinos, one of Mexico's largest licensed land-based casinos, under Big Bola's existing SEGOB license to launch Vale.mx in Mexico in March 2021. Big Bola is one of only 14 operators legally authorized to offer legal betting and online casino services in Mexico.

Vale.mx has many of the best new online premium casino games available, which can be enjoyed on mobile or via desktop. Vale.mx has surpassed more than 85,000 registered players and player registrations continue to increase by approximately 1,000 per day.

In May, Gametech announced a one-year endorsement and brand ambassadorship agreement with Mexican boxing champion and icon, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, to help promote and endorse the Vale brand in the United States and Latin America. As part of that agreement, Canelo wore boxing shorts that prominently displayed the Vale logo during his super middleweight title fight against the WBO titleholder, Billy Joe Saunders this past May. The international endorsement deal with Canelo also includes TV commercials, advertising, and social media posts.

Mexico is the leading gaming market in Latin America. The country is ranked as the 12th largest market worldwide and is regarded as one of the fastest growing gaming markets, benefitting from being the only market next to the United States to offer legal limited casino gaming. ResearchAndMarkets.com recently issued a report stating the global online gambling market is expected to reach USD $127.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. According to studies, Mexico has around 55.8 million players, who spent approximately USD $1.6 billion in 2018 and USD $1.8 billion in 2019.

About Grey

Grey, the global communications network, is part of AKQA Group. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best-known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, MassMutual, Nestlé, Google, Volvo,and Applebee's. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com).

About Vale.mx

Vale.mx, a branded website of Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GMGT), is a regulated interactive online casino and sports betting entertainment brand in Mexico. Launched in partnership with Big Bola Casinos in March 2021, Vale.mx has more than 700 of the best new online premium casino games available, which can be enjoyed on mobile or via desktop. Players can receive generous promotions and play live roulette and blackjack, or the amazing high-definition slots from leading software providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and exclusive new providers such as Matrix Studios.

About Gaming Technologies, Inc.

Gaming Technologies ("Gametech") develops games, leverages leading third-party games, and operates a B2B gaming platform to enable land-based casinos, consumer brands and media company partners in regulated markets to rapidly leverage a branded online gambling presence while putting players first. In partnership with Big Bola Casinos, Gametech owns www.vale.mx, a regulated online casino and sports betting site in Mexico. For more information, visit www.gametech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions, among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

