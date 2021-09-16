Gaming With Purpose: How Ethical Wizard’s Idle Tree Hero Has Ushered in a New Era of Sustainability to Fight Climate Change

"We believe that fighting for our planet can and should be fun and that people can use every spare minute of their time to fight for the planet," says Founder Nadav Gross.

In their latest game Idle Tree Hero , Ethical Wizards is breathing new life into environmental gaming by bringing a fresh approach to the table. Where most environmentally forward gaming experiences mirror school and education, Idle Tree Hero is aiming for pure fun, with a cause – it takes the players on a journey to become part of the collaboration between the animals of the forest and its mythical creatures, to collect golden Tree Coins. Once a player reaches 100 Tree Coins, a real tree is planted by Ethical Wizards' planting partners such as the One Tree Planted organisation; over the next year, Idle Tree Hero set a goal to plant over 1 million trees.

Fun, free, and engaging, Idle Tree Hero is the perfect game to help casual gamers give back to the world while on a morning commute, waiting for an appointment, or simply kicking back and relaxing. Available on all iOS and Android devices, Idle Tree Hero leverages the power of the gaming industry by taking Climate Action, one of three UN's Sustainable Development Goals that the Ethical Wizards team has put in their company mission statement — goal 13 for climate action, goal 14 for life below water, and goal 15 for life on land.

"While we put our environmental impact before anything else, we are focused on fun, Free-To-Play, profitable mobile games that can be found on any mobile device so we can reach scale. our data-driven, performance-oriented approach to gaming acts as an impact multiplier. It's a fresh approach to environmental impact."

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to combat climate change; Ethical Wizard's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of Idle Tree Hero.

To learn more about Ethical Wizards, please visit: https://www.etwz.io

To download Idle Tree Hero from a mobile device please visit: https://idletreehero.page.link/press

About Ethical Wizards

Ethical Wizards is a revolutionary carbon-negative gaming studio dedicated to creating games that yield a meaningful and lasting impact on the environment. Founded in 2019 by Nadav Gross, a tech entrepreneur with a background in several successful startups. Ethical Wizards harnesses the unlimited power of the gaming industry and its members to take action on three of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals – goal 13 for climate action, goal 14 for life below water, and goal 15 for life on land, this, while creating entertaining and enthralling games to captivate audiences around the world.

Press Contact:

Nadav Gross

+16312597732

https://www.etwz.io

