Gamma Biosciences Makes Key Management Hires

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamma Biosciences, a global life sciences company serving the advanced therapy market, today announced two additions to the senior management team of Astrea Bioseparations. Gabe Longoria will join Astrea as Chief Commercial Officer effective April 5. Gabe follows Marc Hummersone, who joined Astrea as Senior Director of Research and Development in January of this year.

"Gabe brings more than 25 years of commercial experience in life sciences and biotherapeutics with an impressive track record of driving commercial growth. Similarly, Marc joins us with over two decades of expertise in the life sciences sector, having led technology innovation teams in both large and small organizations." said Matt Gunnison, President of Gamma Biosciences. "These additions are an important step as we continue to enhance our technical and commercial capabilities, reinforcing Astrea's position as a market leader."

Mr. Longoria formerly served as Global Head of Commercial at Horizon Discovery, leading customer facing operations and strategy. Prior to Horizon, he held several senior roles focused on commercial acceleration and sales success at Danaher Corporation companies Molecular Devices, Leica Microsystems and Genetix, as well as Ventana Medical Systems, a member of the Roche Group.

Dr. Hummersone, who holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry, joins Astrea from Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare), and was previously Chief Scientific Officer of Puridify (purchased by GE Healthcare). He brings extensive experience in drug discovery and development as well as biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Gamma Biosciences acquired Astrea in late 2019 and has invested substantially to grow the business in its core and adjacent markets, both organically and inorganically. In 2020, Gamma added Essential Life Solutions and Nanopareil to its bioseparations offering and continues to look for opportunities to expand its growing presence in downstream processing.

Gamma Biosciences is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes products and services to support advanced biologics manufacturing. The company is committed to advancing the science and art of bioprocessing by delivering market-ready innovation that allows customers to safely bring therapies to patients more quickly and efficiently. Gamma is a global company with offices and major manufacturing facilities in North America, the U.K. and Belgium.

For more information about Gamma Biosciences, please visit www.gammabiosciences.com.

