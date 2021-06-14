Gamma Biosciences Names Terry Pizzie as CEO of Astrea Bioseparations

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamma Biosciences, a global life sciences company serving the advanced therapy market, today announced the appointment of Terry Pizzie as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of operating company Astrea Bioseparations. Pizzie succeeds Dr. Steve Burton, who will remain with the company as President & Chief Scientific Officer.

Pizzie brings more than thirty years of commercial and operating experience in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors, most recently serving as CEO of Cambridge, UK based Horizon Discovery. Prior to joining Horizon, Pizzie held a variety of senior leadership roles at companies including Pacific Biosciences, Genetix, GE Healthcare (Biacore) and Applied Biosystems.

"I am delighted to join the talented team at Astrea and to have the opportunity to lead this exceptional business. Together with Astrea's management team, I will be focused on driving operational and commercial excellence while building out the infrastructure that will allow us to grow with our customers and the market," said Pizzie.

"We are thrilled to welcome Terry to Astrea and thank Steve for his many years of devoted leadership," said Matt Gunnison, President of Gamma Biosciences. "Terry's approach and track record of leading organizations is well aligned with our goal of establishing Astrea as a market leader in advanced therapy manufacturing while remaining true to the company's legacy of scientific and technical excellence."

About Gamma Biosciences

Gamma Biosciences is a leading life sciences company providing products and services to support the development and manufacturing of advanced biologic therapies. Our operating companies are committed to advancing the science and art of bioprocessing by delivering market-ready innovation and expertise that helps our customers, mainly biopharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing companies, safely bring therapies to patients more quickly and efficiently. Gamma is a global company with offices and major manufacturing facilities in North America, the U.K. and Belgium.

For more information about Gamma Biosciences, please visit www.gammabiosciences.com.

About Astrea Bioseparations

Astrea Bioseparations Ltd. is a leading provider of bioseparation products and services including catalogue and bespoke chromatography adsorbents, adsorbent discovery and development services, pre-packed chromatography columns and column hardware. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with manufacturing facilities at the Isle of Man, British Isles, Joliette, Quebec and Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Learn more at www.astreabioseparations.com.

