GAMMA Investing Hires Industry Veteran, Ruxandra Risko, to Lead its Distribution and Marketing Efforts

The appointment is poised to accelerate growth in a booming sector

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMMA Investing, a growing financial innovator in Tax-Smart Indexing solutions, has announced the appointment of Ruxandra Risko as Managing Director, Chief Distribution & Marketing Officer. In this new role, Ms. Risko will oversee the company's distribution and marketing strategies as GAMMA continues its rapid expansion in the asset management industry.

"Ruxandra's extensive National Accounts experience will be instrumental in supporting GAMMA's aggressive growth goals," says GAMMA CEO Lorraine Wang. "We're very excited to have Ruxandra be part of a highly accomplished team who have contributed to 3X growth in GAMMA's assets under management over the past 12 months."

Ms. Risko brings over 30 years of industry experience, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Head of National Accounts at LoCorr Funds. There, she spent 14 years in a senior leadership role cultivating and expanding key platform relationships nationwide and leading the firm's marketing efforts. Prior to that, she worked in various management positions at Oppenheimer Funds for 18 years, driving strategic growth within top firms.

"I'm thrilled to join a firm whose innovative strategies offer the tax-efficiency, personalization and flexibility that clients seek for their investment portfolios today," said Ms. Risko. "The Tax-Smart indexing space is poised for tremendous growth and the capabilities GAMMA offers are unparalleled in the industry. I look forward to collaborating with the GAMMA team in further educating advisors and clients on the benefits of these unique solutions."

About GAMMA Investing:

GAMMA is a pure Tax-Smart Indexing solutions provider who is redefining the investment industry by bringing innovation to a space that has seen an explosive demand. Tax-Smart Indexing offers a transformative approach to portfolio management by helping clients lower their taxes and fees, personalize their investments and enhance returns, making it an indispensable core component of any taxable portfolio. Since its inception in 2021, GAMMA has grown its AUM to $1.23 billion as of December 31, 2024- a 264% growth since 2023.

Discover how GAMMA's Tax-Smart Indexing solutions can transform your portfolio. Visit www.gammainvesting.com or contact us at 1-888-585-1755 or [email protected].

