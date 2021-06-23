Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation Raises $190,000, Awards $83,000 in Scholarships to Eight Graduating Senior L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Mentees and Recognizes Three L.A.M.P. Mentees Selected as Boulé Scholars

Sigma Pi Phi Grand Sire Archon, Dwayne M. Murray, delivered the program's keynote address and implored the graduates to hold on to the lesson they were taught in L.A.M.P. as those lessons will make a difference in their lives as they go forward. L.A.M.P. 2010 alumnus, Russell Richey II, provided the alumni remarks in which he encouraged the graduates to stay curious and to always believe in themselves. The program also featured Jeremiah Davis, L.A.M.P. Class of 2022, delivering a passionate spoken word piece about the power of "The Black Family."

During the program the Foundation also presented the inaugural Archon Julius Johnson Community Service Award to Diane Anchundia, Associate Dean for Loans and Outreach at the University of Southern California. For many years, Dean Anchundia has conducted a workshop entitled, How to Fund a College Education, and provided expert counsel on the college financial aid process. Archon Johnson was one of the founders, and served as the first President, of the Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation. He was on the Foundation Board of Directors and was a consistent volunteer in the L.A.M.P. Program until his untimely passing in June 2020.

Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation President, Ramsey Jay, Jr. made the following statement, "The eight scholars of the L.A.M.P. Class of 2021 are truly establishing themselves as the best of the best, in terms of scholarship and leadership, and provide yet another example of the fruitful results emanating from communal advocacy. Together, this distinguished cohort, provides credible evidence of the prevailing mission of The Foundation's Social Action campaign: to improve society, with an emphasis on amplifying the possibility set of the next generation, while simultaneously espousing a higher type of manhood, which is the hallmark of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity."

You can replay this extraordinary Scholarship Ceremony by clicking here. You may learn more about the Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation and the L.A.M.P. Mentor program at www.gzbfoundation.org and to support L.A.M.P. please visit www.gzbfoundation.org/donate. If you have questions or desire more information, please contact Ramsey Jay, Jr., President, [email protected] or Gilbert Holmes, Program Coordinator, [email protected], or [email protected].

