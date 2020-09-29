GammaRey Names Mark Carter as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GammaRey, a global fintech company disrupting the remittance industry by revolutionizing the traditional banking structures through the implementation of blockchain technologies, is pleased to announce that Mark Carter has been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mark Carter is a finance industry veteran with substantial remittance and digital, emerging technology experience. He has a strong track record in operations and leadership roles that mirror the qualities, skill sets, and vision GammaRey considers for this significant position.

Before joining GammaRey, Carter held the position of Vice President, Product Mobile at Skrill, a global online wallet, payment provider, and money transfer operator. Carter was part of the sale team who took Skrill through two acquisitions leading to a EUR 1 billion-dollar sale in 2015. Additionally, Mark worked with Visa in the development and launch of eCommerce mobile payment solutions internationally.

Carter previously served as Chief Operating Officer at GammaRey before this appointment. With his experience in previous positions, Carter is well suited to advance projects internationally and support the Company's robust business strategy. Outside of GammaRey, Carter is an expert in industry topics, including eCommerce, innovation, emerging technology, diversity, and inclusion.

"I am honored to be named Chief Executive Officer and am excited to continue my journey with this great Company," commented CEO Mark Carter. "Given my experience as COO, I am adamant that I can deliver significant value to the company in the role of CEO and guide the team with a clear path to expansion and growth. It has been incredible to watch the Company grow to where it is today. I know this group of individuals will continue to support the Company as we evolve into a full-stack ecosystem for the new digital economy."

About GammaRey

GammaRey is a global fintech company with a focus on the remittance industry. Through the implementation of blockchain technologies, GammaRey is revolutionizing the speed and fee structure of remittance technologies worldwide. GammaRey is quickly evolving into a full-stack ecosystem for the new world digital economy, including its own commodity-backed digital currency, a digital wallet, and a proprietary platform providing fungibility through securities trading, goods, and services.

