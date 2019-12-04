GammaStack Launches an All-Inclusive Esports Tournament Platform

INDORE, India, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GammaStack has commenced a fresh phase of iGaming software development by turning its wheels towards Esports industry. Being ṭhe epitome of industry-leading innovations, award-winning developments and valuable clientele, GammaStack has successfully climbed great heights of success in iGaming industry. The saga of their glory keeps on moving forward at an amazing pace with the sports betting software, fantasy sports software, online casino software and now the Esports tournament software development.

"We are excited with the new launch and looking forward towards assisting an array of entrepreneurs in accelerating the success of their Esports businesses," said by Dilip Chouhan, CSO of GammaStack.

Here are some of the Esports solutions that they cover:-

Their white label eSports tournament software comes with impeccable features including

Organize & Participate in Esports Tournament Online

Multiple Esports Integration

Dynamic Leaderboard

Multiple tournament Types(Brackets, H2H, League)

Multiple Console Support

Streaming Software Integration

Tournament Chats

Ticketing Service for Offline Organizers

and many more

Along with a plethora of features, they can also integrate on-demand additional features as per the brand identity. The Esports software covers a myriad of titles and tournaments including Counter Strike, Call of Duty, WarCraft, League of Legends, Call of Duty World League etc.

Their developer ready Esports platform is developed by a team of technically-proficient individuals who have hands-on expertise in bleeding edge technologies such as Ruby on Rails, Dell Boomi , AI, React Native, ServiceNow, Objective-C, Java, Node.js, OTT, PHP, MongoDB, MuleSoft ,Blockchain, Swift, Python, Angular, React etc.

They are connected with some of the trusted data partners including Twitch, Steam, Riot Games, Betradar, Stats, etc. Some of their customers include Nairabet, BetSnap, Bitpunter, Bwinner and many more.

About GammaStack

GammaStack is a bespoke software development company which is recognized for offering state-of-the-art iGaming software solutions include sports betting software solution, fantasy sports software solution, eSports tournament management software solution, online casino software solution, etc. Serving more than 600 valuable clients across the globe and successfully delivering 40+ gaming projects has contributed in adding a plethora of awards and mentions in their feathers.

Know more at https://www.gammastack.com/esports-solutions-and-development-services/

