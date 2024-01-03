GAMURS Group Announces GAMURS Pulse powered by ArcSpan AMS™

GAMURS Pulse powered by ArcSpan AMS™ is a customized first-party audience data monetization platform that gives GAMURS' the ability to target and activate highly valued gaming audiences with accuracy, scale and ease

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMURS Group, a leading gaming, esports and entertainment publisher, announced today its partnership with ArcSpan Technologies to leverage the ArcSpan AMS™ audience data monetization platform for publishers. Following an extensive review, GAMURS has selected ArcSpan's AMS platform to launch GAMURS Pulse, a proprietary audience platform that will give advertisers the opportunities to find the exact audience they are looking for.

GAMURS Pulse takes advantage of ArcSpan AMS' flexible architecture, pre-integrated and automated data functionality and publisher-focused revenue tools and features to curate specific advertising solutions to engage high-value gaming and esports enthusiasts. Facilitating GAMURS' revenue operations strategy, the AMS platform also utilizes machine-learning and AI to maximize the scale of addressable audience inventory and boost CPM value in the post-cookie advertising environment.

Why GAMURS chose ArcSpan:

Advanced, scalable data monetization platform features – integrated first-party ("1P") audience data modeling, monetization, and insights.

integrated first-party ("1P") audience data modeling, monetization, and insights. Ease of use – intuitive UI allows for efficient, real-time cohort development and activation.

– intuitive UI allows for efficient, real-time cohort development and activation. Value — attractive, comprehensive pricing delivers clear ROI.

"We are excited to partner with ArcSpan AMS to help power the GAMURS Pulse platform, which we believe will become an important tool for advertisers as we enter 2024," said Jody Rones, Chief Revenue Officer, GAMURS Group. "ArcSpan AMS will help GAMURS activate and optimize our premium data sets, which will support stronger results for our partners across direct-deals, PMPs, and programmatic guaranteed sales opportunities. We are aligned with ArcSpan's commitment to better organizing our audience data to help us win and deliver in a competitive marketplace."

The launch of GAMURS Pulse audience segments, including unique behavioral, interest, and purchase-based cohorts through AMS' intuitive Audience Builder represents a step-change for GAMURS as it seeks to increase the value and efficiency of activating custom addressable audiences at scale for targeted advertising.

"We are excited to work with GAMURS to create a customized and specialized first-party audience management solution to help meet the demands of today's advertisers," said Garret Vreeland, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at ArcSpan. "Leveraging ArcSpan's powerful Audience Insights suite, GAMURS now has a more granular understanding of its audience and can create premium audience cohorts quickly and easily for gaming, esports and non-endemic audiences alike."

ArcSpan's work with GAMURS is the latest in a series of new partner launches. Dedicated to sell-side monetization solutions, the ArcSpan AMS platform continues to deliver industry-leading, fully interoperable data-driven revenue operations software solutions as publishers seek to retool and update their legacy adtech.

About ArcSpan Technologies

ArcSpan Technologies is a best-in-class sell-side audience monetization company empowering publishers to unlock the full potential of their first-party data to generate incremental advertising revenue. ArcSpan's innovative Audience Monetization System (ArcSpan AMS™), is a next-gen DMP purpose-built to provide publishers with an easy to use, cost efficient platform that can process, manage, model, and activate the entire spectrum of publisher data to monetize audiences and drive ROI. Established by digital industry leaders from Accordant Media, Dentsu, NewsCorp, Adobe and Beeswax, ArcSpan prioritizes consumer data privacy and fosters industry transparency.

The company is headquartered in New York City with an additional office in London. www.arcspan.com

About GAMURS Group

GAMURS Group's far-reaching gaming and entertainment network reaches 60+ million monthly users across its more than 17 brands. Its media portfolio includes Dot Esports; the world's premier destination for competitive gaming news, Prima Games; a rapidly growing voice in gaming journalism, We Got This Covered; a wide-reaching entertainment news site, and Destructoid; the go-to for expert content in all video-gaming news and reviews, and many others.

