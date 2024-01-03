GAMURS Group Announces GAMURS Pulse powered by ArcSpan AMS™

News provided by

ArcSpan Technologies

03 Jan, 2024, 12:09 ET

GAMURS Pulse powered by ArcSpan AMS™ is a customized first-party audience data monetization platform that gives GAMURS' the ability to target and activate highly valued gaming audiences with accuracy, scale and ease

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMURS Group, a leading gaming, esports and entertainment publisher, announced today its partnership with ArcSpan Technologies to leverage the ArcSpan AMS™ audience data monetization platform for publishers. Following an extensive review, GAMURS has selected ArcSpan's AMS platform to launch GAMURS Pulse, a proprietary audience platform that will give advertisers the opportunities to find the exact audience they are looking for.

Continue Reading

GAMURS Pulse takes advantage of ArcSpan AMS' flexible architecture, pre-integrated and automated data functionality and publisher-focused revenue tools and features to curate specific advertising solutions to engage high-value gaming and esports enthusiasts. Facilitating GAMURS' revenue operations strategy, the AMS platform also utilizes machine-learning and AI to maximize the scale of addressable audience inventory and boost CPM value in the post-cookie advertising environment.

Why GAMURS chose ArcSpan:

  • Advanced, scalable data monetization platform features – integrated first-party ("1P") audience data modeling, monetization, and insights.
  • Ease of use – intuitive UI allows for efficient, real-time cohort development and activation.
  • Value — attractive, comprehensive pricing delivers clear ROI.

"We are excited to partner with ArcSpan AMS to help power the GAMURS Pulse platform, which we believe will become an important tool for advertisers as we enter 2024," said Jody Rones, Chief Revenue Officer, GAMURS Group. "ArcSpan AMS will help GAMURS activate and optimize our premium data sets, which will support stronger results for our partners across direct-deals, PMPs, and programmatic guaranteed sales opportunities. We are aligned with ArcSpan's commitment to better organizing our audience data to help us win and deliver in a competitive marketplace."

The launch of GAMURS Pulse audience segments, including unique behavioral, interest, and purchase-based cohorts through AMS' intuitive Audience Builder represents a step-change for GAMURS as it seeks to increase the value and efficiency of activating custom addressable audiences at scale for targeted advertising.

"We are excited to work with GAMURS to create a customized and specialized first-party audience management solution to help meet the demands of today's advertisers," said Garret Vreeland, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at ArcSpan.  "Leveraging ArcSpan's powerful Audience Insights suite, GAMURS now has a more granular understanding of its audience and can create premium audience cohorts quickly and easily for gaming, esports and non-endemic audiences alike."

ArcSpan's work with GAMURS is the latest in a series of new partner launches. Dedicated to sell-side monetization solutions, the ArcSpan AMS platform continues to deliver industry-leading, fully interoperable data-driven revenue operations software solutions as publishers seek to retool and update their legacy adtech.

About ArcSpan Technologies                                                                                             

ArcSpan Technologies is a best-in-class sell-side audience monetization company empowering publishers to unlock the full potential of their first-party data to generate incremental advertising revenue. ArcSpan's innovative Audience Monetization System (ArcSpan AMS™), is a next-gen DMP purpose-built to provide publishers with an easy to use, cost efficient platform that can process, manage, model, and activate the entire spectrum of publisher data to monetize audiences and drive ROI.  Established by digital industry leaders from Accordant Media, Dentsu, NewsCorp, Adobe and Beeswax, ArcSpan prioritizes consumer data privacy and fosters industry transparency.

The company is headquartered in New York City with an additional office in London. www.arcspan.com

About GAMURS Group

GAMURS Group's far-reaching gaming and entertainment network reaches 60+ million monthly users across its more than 17 brands. Its media portfolio includes Dot Esports; the world's premier destination for competitive gaming news, Prima Games; a rapidly growing voice in gaming journalism, We Got This Covered; a wide-reaching entertainment news site, and Destructoid; the go-to for expert content in all video-gaming news and reviews, and many others.

SOURCE ArcSpan Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.